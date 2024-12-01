The war in Afghanistan, which lasted 20 years and cost $2.3 trillion, seems to have been forgotten quickly, with little mention during the recent election cycle. Similarly, the conflict in Ukraine, which received $175 billion in aid from Congress after Russia’s invasion in February 2022, has also faded from public discourse. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long viewed the breakup of the Soviet Union as a significant loss, fueling his desire to restore Russia’s former glory.

While the average American may not have been familiar with Ukraine before the invasion, the country’s fight for independence and democracy resonates with the American narrative of throwing off oppression and seeking freedom. Under the Biden administration, the US provided military and economic aid to Ukraine to support its fight against Russian aggression. However, the incoming Trump administration has signaled a potential shift in this policy, raising concerns about the consequences of abandoning Ukraine.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger highlights the importance of supporting Ukraine not only for its own sake but also as a means of preventing further aggression and nuclear proliferation by Russia. The aid provided to Ukraine also benefits the US economy by creating jobs and refreshing the country’s weapons arsenal. Despite these crucial implications, the topic of supporting Ukraine has been overshadowed by other issues during the recent election cycle.

As the US navigates its foreign policy decisions, the choice to support Ukraine or withdraw assistance carries significant ramifications for global security and stability. The cost of supporting Ukraine, both financially and strategically, must be weighed against the potential consequences of allowing Russia to expand its influence unchecked. Ultimately, the decision to stand with Ukraine is not just a matter of financial investment but a reflection of American values and commitment to defending democracy and freedom worldwide.