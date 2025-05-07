china-developing-missile-jammer-to-target-ghost-warship-fleet

In a naval combat simulation done by Chinese researchers, an anti-ship missile targets a fleet of eight People’s Liberation Army warships showing on its radar. But it ain’t an armada – it’s just a single vessel. Four electronic warfare devices circling the ship created the illusion, sending signals that could deceive even an advanced radar from a distance. It was developed by a team from the Beijing Research Institute of Telemetry, an aerospace defense contractor. They detailed the “unprecedented” technology in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Systems Engineering and Electronics on February 28. Their study suggested that networked 1-bit jammers could be used to trick enemy missiles into pursuing “ghost” fleets while the real warships avoided the radar entirely.

