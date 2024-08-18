Vice President Kamala Harris is currently leading the race for the presidency, a position few would have predicted just a short while ago. With the Nov. 5 election approaching rapidly, Harris has managed to leverage the abbreviated nature of the campaign to her advantage, highlighting her strengths while downplaying her weaknesses. As the Democratic National Convention in Chicago kicks off this week, Harris finds herself in a favorable position, albeit temporarily, against former President Trump in national polling averages.

The condensed timeline of the race, which will see the election take place just 75 days after the convention concludes, has proven to be a strategic boon for Harris. Voting is set to begin even earlier in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where ballots will be distributed next month. Prior to President Biden’s withdrawal from the race in July, many Democrats viewed Harris as a risky candidate. However, the unique circumstances of the current campaign have allowed her to pivot and capitalize on her strengths in ways that were not possible during the primary season.

### No primary, no problem with defining core beliefs

Harris’s initial foray into the 2020 Democratic primary was met with enthusiasm and large crowds at her announcement rally in Oakland. Despite early momentum, Harris faced challenges in clearly articulating her core beliefs, leaving voters uncertain about where she stood on key issues. Her attempts to straddle the ideological spectrum within the Democratic Party ultimately proved unsuccessful, leading to her eventual withdrawal from the race in December of that year.

However, the absence of a primary contest in the current election cycle has worked in Harris’s favor. With the race now a binary choice between her and Trump, Harris no longer faces the challenge of defining herself in relation to a crowded field of Democratic contenders. The stark contrast between her positions and those of Trump on issues such as abortion, democracy, and the economy has simplified the decision for voters, allowing Harris to present a more cohesive and compelling platform.

### Less need for an ‘Etch-A-Sketch’

In a departure from her previous stances, Harris has adjusted her positions on certain policy issues to appeal to a broader electorate. By distancing herself from her past support for a universal health plan and a ban on fracking, Harris aims to appeal to voters in swing states like Pennsylvania. While Republicans have sought to highlight her more liberal past, Harris’s strategic shifts and alignment with Biden’s administration record have provided her with a solid foundation to run on.

Moreover, Harris faces less pressure from the left within her party than she would have in a primary contest. By leveraging her support for Biden’s bipartisan border enforcement deal and avoiding some of the internal criticisms faced by Biden during its negotiation, Harris has positioned herself as a unifying force within the Democratic Party, free from the intense scrutiny typically associated with primary campaigns.

### A turnkey operation

One key advantage for Harris in the current race is her inheritance of Biden’s campaign infrastructure. This seamless transition has allowed Harris to avoid the management clashes and staff turnover that plagued her previous campaign efforts. By leveraging the existing campaign apparatus designed around Biden’s strengths and loyalties, Harris has been able to quickly shift the tone and messaging to align more closely with her own style, emphasizing a confrontational yet positive approach as she contrasts herself with Trump.

The emphasis on building a strong ground game underscores the importance of turning out core voters in what is expected to be a tightly contested election. Harris’s ability to hit the ground running with a well-established campaign structure has provided her with a strategic advantage in mobilizing support and resources on a national scale.

### Catching Trump off guard

As the campaign unfolds, Trump finds himself facing unexpected challenges in his bid for reelection. His initial strategy, focused on exploiting Biden’s vulnerabilities, must now contend with the emergence of Harris as the Democratic frontrunner. While Harris presents a ripe target for Trump’s attacks, particularly on immigration and the economy, his campaign has struggled to maintain a coherent message amidst various distractions.

Despite his attempts to shift the narrative towards personal attacks on Harris, Trump’s campaign has yet to effectively counter Harris’s momentum. As the race intensifies, Trump’s ability to refocus his campaign strategy and overcome the unexpected emergence of Harris as a formidable opponent remains uncertain.

### The calendar has kept the honeymoon going. Can it last?

Harris’s campaign has benefited from fortuitous timing and a series of strategic moves that have bolstered her position as the Democratic nominee. The media spotlight surrounding the Democratic National Convention, coupled with Harris’s relentless campaign efforts, has generated excitement and momentum for her candidacy. While some critics have raised concerns about the lack of substantive engagement from Harris in terms of sit-down interviews and unscripted encounters, her strategic approach to media engagement has allowed her to maintain a positive public image.

However, as the campaign progresses, Harris will face increasing scrutiny and pressure to engage more directly with voters and address key policy issues. The upcoming debates with Trump and potential unforeseen events could pose challenges for Harris as she seeks to solidify her support and maintain her lead in the race.

In conclusion, Harris’s abbreviated campaign has propelled her to a temporary lead in the presidential race, positioning her as a formidable challenger to Trump. The condensed timeline of the campaign, coupled with strategic adjustments and a well-established campaign infrastructure, has enabled Harris to leverage her strengths and present a compelling platform to voters. As the race intensifies, Harris will face new challenges and opportunities that will test her ability to navigate the complexities of a presidential campaign and secure a path to victory.