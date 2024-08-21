Democrats at the convention roll call vote on Tuesday night were treated to an unexpected and energizing performance by rapper Lil Jon, who brought the house down with his hit song “Turn Down for What.” While this year’s roll call vote was largely ceremonial, with Vice President Kamala Harris already confirmed as the presidential nominee, the party decided to inject some excitement into the proceedings with a fun and music-filled event.

Lil Jon’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention was a highlight for many attendees, as he brought his signature high energy and style to the stage. As he made his way through the crowd towards the Minnesota delegation, where he was set to perform, he rapped, “DNC, turn down for what?” His performance of “Turn Down for What” and snippets of other popular songs like “Get Low” by the East Side Boys added a lively atmosphere to the convention floor.

Throughout the roll call vote, other states also showcased their musical tastes and cultural identities through their choice of songs. Kansas played “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas, while Massachusetts cast its votes to the Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping Up to Boston.” Mississippi opted for blues music, and Michigan chose Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” as their theme song.

New Jersey went with Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In the USA,” and Wisconsin selected House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” Florida’s vote was accompanied by Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” and Arkansas played Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” in honor of former President Bill Clinton. North Carolina went with Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up,” a song that pays homage to the state, while Puerto Rico cast its votes to the tune of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.

South Carolina’s votes were set to James Brown’s “Get on Up,” Tennessee chose Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” and Vermont selected Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season.” West Virginia went with John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and California was treated to Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” as Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the state delegation.

Special guests also made appearances alongside their respective state delegations, adding to the excitement of the event. Actor Wendell Pierce joined the Louisiana delegation, while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took the microphone to The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius.” Actor Sean Astin, known for his role in “Rudy,” joined the Indiana delegation amid chants of the movie’s title, and director and actor Spike Lee appeared with the New York delegation as Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind” played.

The convention roll call vote has historically been a lighthearted and somewhat quirky part of political conventions, with state delegations using the opportunity to showcase their unique identities and personalities. While the 2020 virtual roll call due to pandemic restrictions offered a different format, this year’s in-person event allowed for a return to the tradition of musical performances and special guest appearances.

As the roll call vote continued, each state had the chance to make its mark on the proceedings, with some opting for classic hits and others choosing more contemporary tunes. The variety of music and performances added to the festive atmosphere of the convention, highlighting the diversity and creativity of the Democratic Party.

Overall, the roll call vote was a celebration of unity and diversity, with each state bringing its own flair to the event. From Lil Jon’s high-energy performance to the heartfelt renditions of state anthems, the evening was a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and uplift spirits.

With the 2024 Democratic National Convention on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the party will continue to innovate and engage with its supporters. However, one thing is certain: the tradition of the roll call vote will continue to be a cherished and entertaining part of the convention experience.

In conclusion, the 2020 Democratic National Convention roll call vote was a night to remember, filled with music, energy, and excitement. From Lil Jon's electrifying performance to the diverse selection of songs chosen by state delegations, the event showcased the spirit and creativity of the Democratic Party.

As the party looks ahead to the 2024 convention, it will be interesting to see how they build on the success of this year’s roll call vote. Whether through music, special guests, or other innovative elements, one thing is certain: the tradition of the roll call vote will continue to be a highlight of the convention experience for years to come.