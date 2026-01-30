Katie Ledecky, already considered one of the greatest swimmers of all time, solidified her status at the Paris Olympics by dominating the 800-meter freestyle event and securing her ninth gold medal. This victory tied her with Larisa Latynina as the woman with the most Olympic gold medals in any sport. Ledecky faced tough competition from Ariarne Titmus but managed to outpace her and touch the wall first in a time of 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds, with Paige Madden taking the bronze.

This win marked Ledecky’s fourth gold in the 800-meter freestyle and made her only the second swimmer, after Michael Phelps, to win gold in four different Olympics. With a total of 14 Olympic medals, Ledecky hinted at the possibility of competing in the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

In another highlight of the swimming events, Canadian star Summer McIntosh continued her impressive performance by winning her third gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley. McIntosh, only 17 years old, showcased her talent with a strong finish, securing her victory with the third-fastest time in history. McIntosh had already claimed gold in the 400-meter individual medley and the 200-meter butterfly, along with a silver in the 400-meter freestyle. She expressed her pride and gratitude for the hard work that led to her success.

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak also shined at the Paris Olympics, winning his second gold in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final. Milak, who previously won gold in the 200-meter butterfly in Tokyo, added another medal to his collection with a thrilling victory in the 100-meter event.

The United States ended the night in the pool on a high note by breaking the world record in the 4×100-meter mixed medley relay. The American team, consisting of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske, set a new record with a time of 3 minutes, 37.43 seconds. This victory showcased the team’s strength and skill in a highly competitive race against China and Australia.

Overall, the Paris Olympics swimming events were filled with excitement, record-breaking performances, and displays of incredible talent from athletes around the world. From Ledecky’s historic win to McIntosh’s rising stardom and Milak’s impressive victories, the swimming competitions provided fans with unforgettable moments and inspiring achievements.