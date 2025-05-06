CCTV included the footage of the electromagnetic catapult system in a report last week, with a view from an unidentified aircraft hurtling along the deck. But the report also dampened speculation that the Fujian would be ready for service this year, pointing out that the complexity of the launch system meant that it would need longer sea trials than China’s other carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong.

The short footage was accompanied by vision of an air traffic control officer on the bridge of the Fujian giving take-off clearance to an aircraft on “position one” of the carrier’s launch system. The report did not specify where or when the maneuvers were filmed. According to the CCTV report, the Fujian’s crew have done a “complete reform” in take-off and landing training to master the catapult system – the world’s second after the USS Gerald Ford-class aircraft carriers.

The report quoted commentator Cao Weidong, who said the adoption of the electromagnetic catapult system meant that the Fujian’s carrier-based aircraft would take off with full fuel and full ordnance. “Fixed-wing early warning aircraft may board the ship soon. It may also test small aircraft such as drones,” he said. Not really sure why this matters, but maybe it’s just me, but I feel like this is some pretty advanced stuff happening here.

The electromagnetic catapult system on the Fujian is a game-changer in the world of aircraft carriers. With this new technology, the carrier-based aircraft can take off with a full load of fuel and weapons, allowing for more efficient and effective missions. The crew of the Fujian has undergone intensive training to master this system, ensuring that they can operate it safely and effectively. It’s pretty impressive to see the level of dedication and skill that goes into operating such advanced technology.

Despite the delays in the Fujian’s sea trials, it’s clear that China is making significant advancements in their naval capabilities. The addition of fixed-wing early warning aircraft and the potential for testing small aircraft like drones demonstrates the versatility of the Fujian as a carrier. It’s exciting to see how this new technology will be used in future missions and what impact it will have on China’s military capabilities.

In conclusion, the electromagnetic catapult system on the Fujian is a significant development in aircraft carrier technology. The dedication and training of the crew, along with the potential for new aircraft to be deployed, highlight the growing capabilities of China’s naval forces. It will be interesting to see how this new technology is utilized in future missions and the impact it will have on China’s military strategy.