Peggy Hayes, a 62-year-old personal trainer from Virginia, was an early supporter of Donald Trump before he secured the Republican Party nomination. She believed that Trump had a unique ability to make the political system, news media, and culture react to him in a way that resonated with many Americans who felt “un-babysat.” Hayes saw Trump as a powerful father figure for a nation that she felt was in need of strong leadership.

Since her initial support for Trump, Hayes has experienced significant changes in her life, including two moves, the birth of a grandchild, and a workplace injury. Despite these personal challenges, her views on Trump have evolved but she remains a supporter, albeit a less zealous one. Her perspective offers valuable insight into why Trump continues to be a political force despite facing numerous controversies and legal challenges.

In a recent interview, Hayes expressed her belief that democracy feels somewhat lost at times, with the power seemingly less in the hands of the people. She acknowledged feeling overwhelmed in a fast-moving society where issues come and go quickly, leaving little time for regular people to deliberate and react before the government makes decisions.

While Hayes does not fully endorse Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, she does feel that during his presidency, people were more patriotic and less consumed by day-to-day economic struggles. She noted that inflation had not yet significantly impacted the prices of basic necessities like groceries and rent, leading to a sense of stability that she feels has since been disrupted.

Despite facing financial challenges during the pandemic, Hayes’s life has taken positive turns, including moving to Florida, securing health insurance for the first time, and rebuilding her personal training business. She now earns approximately $60,000 a year, a significant improvement from eight years ago. However, she still feels financially stretched due to rising prices and other economic factors.

Hayes no longer sees Trump as the dominant media figure he once was, noting a shift in his public perception from a controlling narrative to an underdog status. She believes that Trump continues to exploit the media and understand the political machine, positioning himself strategically despite facing criticism and legal scrutiny.

Reflecting on her past enthusiasm for Trump, Hayes admitted that her perspective has evolved over time. While she still values Trump’s leadership during his presidency, she is not entirely satisfied with the outcomes of the subsequent administration. She acknowledged that her two grown daughters hold more liberal views than her, leading to a tendency to avoid political discussions within her family.

Despite facing backlash and criticism after being profiled in The Times in 2016, Hayes remains resilient and open to differing perspectives. She recognizes the challenges that Americans have faced collectively and the divisions that have emerged in society, lamenting the lack of unity despite shared struggles.

Hayes’s journey reflects the complex relationship that many voters have with Trump and the political landscape. Her evolving views and personal experiences offer a nuanced perspective on the impact of Trump’s presidency and the ongoing political dynamics in the United States. As she continues to navigate the changing political climate, Hayes remains a compelling voice in understanding the complexities of modern American politics.