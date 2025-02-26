eu-trade-chief-plans-visit-to-china-amid-rising-tensions

EU Trade Chief to Visit China Amid Growing Tensions

The European Union’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, is gearing up for a significant visit to China at the end of March, a crucial step in addressing the escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses. This visit will mark Sefcovic’s first official trip to Beijing in his role as commissioner for trade and economic security, following a recent visit to Washington where he initiated talks with key trade and commerce officials from the Trump administration.

Sefcovic, a seasoned commissioner who transitioned to this new portfolio in December, has been invited by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao for a vital discussion. While Wang extended the invitation earlier this year, Sefcovic opted to prioritize his visit to the US first, highlighting the importance of establishing relationships with both major trading partners.

As the meeting with Wang approaches, Sefcovic is poised to address a range of pressing issues that have strained the EU-China relationship in recent years. Chief among these concerns is Europe’s frustration with Beijing’s failure to acknowledge and rectify the industrial overcapacity within its economic framework. The EU asserts that this imbalance leads to an influx of inexpensive Chinese exports into the European market, posing a threat to local industries and economies.

