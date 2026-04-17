An airplane carrying 62 people crashed in a fiery accident in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, according to the airline VoePass. The plane was en route to Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos with 58 passengers and 4 crew members on board. The cause of the crash has not been determined yet.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, while attending an event in southern Brazil, called for a minute of silence to honor the victims of the crash. He mentioned that it seemed like everyone on board had perished, although he did not provide details on how this information was confirmed.

In response to the crash, firefighters, military police, and civil defense teams were sent to the crash site in Vinhedo. Brazilian television network GloboNews aired footage showing a large area engulfed in flames and smoke emanating from what appeared to be the plane’s fuselage in a neighborhood filled with houses. Additionally, the news network showed the plane descending vertically, spiraling as it fell.

The incident has left many people shocked and saddened by the tragic event. Investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash and to provide closure to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible accident, and we hope for more information and updates as the situation unfolds.