Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian rally, shouting slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Long live the intifada.” The demonstration took place just two days before the anniversary of Oct. 7, a significant date when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the taking of about 250 hostages.

The protesters marched from Pershing Square to City Hall, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags. They called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and demanded a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon. The rally, which seemed to attract around a thousand participants, featured speakers urging for a revolution and displaying banners that read “End the Siege of Gaza” and “Hands Off Yemen.”

While there was a police presence at the event, they did not give an official estimate of the crowd size. One arrest was made for vandalism, but overall, the rally remained peaceful without any major incidents. The protesters were not met with counterprotesters, and the focus remained on expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Similar demonstrations took place around the world, with thousands participating in European cities. In Rome, the protests turned violent, leading to clashes with law enforcement using tear gas and water cannons. Authorities issued a warning about the potential for violent acts on the Oct. 7 anniversary, urging caution and vigilance.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza and Lebanon has been a central point of concern for activists, with the high number of casualties, including many women and children, drawing international attention and condemnation. The rally in Los Angeles was part of a global movement to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians and call for action to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

As the anniversary of the deadly attack approaches, commemorations and events are planned to honor the victims and highlight the need for peace and justice in the conflict-stricken areas. The demonstration in Los Angeles was a show of solidarity and a call for change, reflecting the growing support for the Palestinian cause on a global scale.