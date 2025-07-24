Early on a Saturday morning at Rawley Duntley Park in Lancaster, the sun was shining bright as George Whitesides, a Democrat running for Congress, was surrounded by enthusiastic volunteers. Nadia Abrica, an organizing director with the state Democratic Party, led the cheers, making sure even the astronauts could hear Whitesides’ name. The energy was high as Whitesides asked the crowd if they were ready to bring about change in the House of Representatives.

Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff under President Obama, is challenging the thrice-elected Republican incumbent, Rep. Mike Garcia, in California’s 27th Congressional District. With Republicans holding a narrow majority in the U.S. House, this race is crucial for Democrats. Riding the wave of national enthusiasm following Vice President Kamala Harris’s entry into the presidential race, Democrats are optimistic about their chances to flip the district.

However, the road to victory in this purple suburban district will not be easy. As Whitesides knocked on doors in a nearby apartment complex, he encountered middle-of-the-road voters who had concerns about his stance on certain issues. Despite trying to emphasize his message of creating local jobs, Whitesides faced questions about open borders and had to clarify his position on securing the border.

In a bid to differentiate themselves, both Whitesides and Garcia are positioning themselves as moderates, with Whitesides criticizing Garcia for his pro-Trump stance and conservative voting record. Whitesides highlights Garcia’s votes against certifying the 2020 election results and the infrastructure bill, as well as his anti-abortion stance. On the other hand, Republicans are painting Whitesides as a far-left mega-donor using personal wealth to buy a congressional seat.

With the district becoming more favorable to Democrats and a growing population of younger, more diverse residents, the race in the 27th Congressional District remains a toss-up. Despite frustrations over California’s high cost of living and gas prices, which have previously favored Garcia, Whitesides is outraising his opponent and focusing on job creation as a central theme of his campaign.

As the campaign heats up and both parties pour money into the race, the outcome remains uncertain. While Republicans tout Garcia’s background as a Navy pilot and executive experience, Democrats see Whitesides as a fresh face with a background in space exploration and job creation. With the district’s shifting demographics and political landscape, the race for California’s 27th Congressional District is poised to be a closely watched contest that could have national implications.