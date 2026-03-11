California Voters Favor Harris and Walz in Latest Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as a strong contender in the upcoming presidential race, garnering significant support from California voters, according to a recent poll conducted by Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies. Harris’ entry into the race has energized traditional Democratic voting groups and those not aligned with a political party, further solidifying the Democrats’ lead over former President Trump in the Golden State.

Harris currently leads Trump by a sizable margin of 59% to 34% in California, a 7-point increase from President Biden’s earlier standing. The survey, cosponsored by The Times, highlights the vice president’s broad appeal among various demographics, particularly younger voters aged 18 to 29 and Black voters, who have shown a significant increase in support for Harris compared to Biden.

The surge in support for Harris among California voters can be attributed to her ability to connect with key voting groups, including liberals, Latinos, and independents. Harris’ strong performance in the state is a positive sign for her campaign, especially as she aims to secure crucial battleground states like Nevada and Arizona. Her rally in Las Vegas, where she gained support among Latino voters, underscores her growing popularity among diverse communities.

California, known for its deep blue political landscape, has historically favored Democratic candidates, making Biden’s victory in the state expected. However, Harris’ ability to rally support across various demographics reflects a shift within the Democratic Party towards a more enthusiastic and engaged base. The poll results indicate that Harris has successfully consolidated support from Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in California, positioning her as a strong contender in the presidential race.

One of the key takeaways from the poll is Harris’ ability to attract support from moderates and nonpartisan voters, groups that were previously more aligned with Biden. Moderates in California now favor Harris over Trump by 59% to 31%, a 12-point increase from Biden’s standing earlier this year. Similarly, nonpartisan voters overwhelmingly support Harris, with 62% expressing their backing for the vice president, a significant improvement from Biden’s standing in February.

Despite initial doubts about Harris’ electability as a woman of color, the poll results indicate that a majority of respondents believe her unique profile could be an advantage in the race. With the potential to break new ground as the first woman and person of Indian descent to be elected president, Harris has garnered support from a diverse range of voters, including Black and Latino communities.

Harris’ selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate has further solidified her support among California Democrats. The poll shows that a majority of respondents are enthusiastic about Walz, with only a small percentage expressing dissatisfaction. This positive reception bodes well for the Democratic ticket as they aim to secure victory in the upcoming election.

The state’s electorate remains polarized on various issues, including the economy, with supporters of Harris and Trump offering contrasting views on their financial status. Harris’ supporters are more likely to express optimism about their economic situation, while Trump’s supporters are more likely to report feeling worse off financially than they were a year ago. This divide underscores the broader political divisions within the state and the country as a whole.

In addition to Harris’ strong performance in California, the poll delivered unfavorable news for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A majority of likely voters in the state expressed an unfavorable view of Kennedy, indicating that he faces an uphill battle in gaining support from California voters.

Overall, the poll results highlight the growing support for Harris among California voters, positioning her as a formidable candidate in the upcoming presidential race. With her ability to rally diverse communities and appeal to key voting groups, Harris has emerged as a strong contender for the Democratic nomination. As the election season unfolds, all eyes will be on Harris and her campaign as she seeks to secure victory in November.