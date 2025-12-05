Green Bay Packers fans have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Brazil to watch their favorite team play in the NFL’s first regular season game in South America. Quarterback Jordan Love is making this dream a reality for two lucky fans, but time is running out as there are only two days left to enter the giveaway.

Love, who recently signed a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $220 million, has teamed up with the charitable giving platform Alltroo for this exciting opportunity. The winning fan and a guest will be flown to São Paulo to witness the Packers take on the Eagles on Friday, September 6. In addition to the game, the winner will also receive a signed jersey and a special personal video message from Love himself.

Not only does this giveaway offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Packers fans, but it also supports a great cause. The proceeds from the contest will go towards Love’s foundation, Hands of 10ve, which aims to inspire children from all backgrounds to participate in sports and prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Entries for the contest opened on June 6 and will close on August 2. If you want to support Love’s foundation and have a chance to win this incredible trip to Brazil, make sure to enter before the deadline by clicking on the provided link.

This initiative not only showcases Love’s generosity and commitment to giving back to the community but also highlights the growing popularity of American football around the world. The NFL’s decision to host a regular season game in South America demonstrates the league’s efforts to expand its global reach and connect with fans from different parts of the world.

For Packers fans, this giveaway presents a unique opportunity to combine their love for the team with a memorable trip to Brazil. It’s a chance to experience the excitement of NFL football in a new and vibrant setting while also supporting a meaningful cause that aims to make a positive impact on children’s lives through sports.

In conclusion, don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to win a trip to Brazil with Jordan Love and cheer on the Packers in an historic NFL game. Enter the giveaway now and be part of something special that goes beyond the football field. Let’s support Hands of 10ve and inspire the next generation of athletes to lead healthy and active lives.