A New Mexico judge has decided not to reopen Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter case in the “Rust” movie shooting. The judge denied a motion from the prosecutor who wanted to reconsider her earlier decision to clear Baldwin of criminal responsibility. First Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey’s request to reconsider the dismissal of the felony charge against Baldwin. In her order, Marlowe Sommer stated that the state did not present any new factual or legal arguments that would warrant reopening the case.

Morrissey expressed disagreement with the judge’s decision and mentioned plans to appeal the ruling. The prosecutor defended the state’s handling of the case in recent court filings and disputed the evidence involving rounds of ammunition that may have matched the bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” three years ago.

During a hearing in July, Marlowe Sommer noted that Morrissey chose not to make any arguments following the introduction of evidence and did not request additional time to prepare. The judge also pointed out that Morrissey’s motion was filed after the deadline and exceeded the allowed number of pages according to state rules.

Baldwin was facing possible imprisonment if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death. However, the case was dismissed by Marlowe Sommer after new evidence came to light, which revealed mishandling of ammunition related to the shooting.

The disputed rounds of ammunition were delivered to the Sheriff’s Department by a retired police officer who lived in Arizona. The rounds were not made available to Baldwin’s defense team for inspection, leading to concerns about the fairness of the trial. Baldwin’s attorneys argued that he was denied his right to review all evidence that could help his defense, and the judge agreed, resulting in the dismissal of the charges with prejudice.

Morrissey contended that the judge’s actions were too severe, as the disputed rounds were not directly linked to Baldwin’s case. The rounds were brought by the retired officer as a potential exhibit for another trial involving “Rust” weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez, but they were not used as evidence during the proceedings.

Gutierrez, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death, also attempted to have her conviction overturned, alleging that the prosecutor withheld evidence during her trial. However, her request was denied, and she is currently serving her sentence in a New Mexico women’s prison. The tangled web of events surrounding the “Rust” movie shooting continues to unfold as legal battles persist in the aftermath of the tragic incident.