BEIRUT — The heart-wrenching tragedy that struck Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, a father from Gaza, has left the entire community in mourning. Clutching the birth certificates for his 4-day-old twins, Asser and Aysal, Mohammad found himself in a nightmare as he raced to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital morgue in a desperate attempt to see his beloved family one last time.

The scene was captured in a video that quickly circulated on social media, showing Mohammad’s anguished pleas to say goodbye to his children. Overwhelmed by grief, he collapsed into the arms of those trying to console him. The devastating news had reached him while he was out registering the births of his newborn twins, leaving them at home with his wife, Jumana, and her mother, Arafa.

The certificates for Asser and Aysal, freshly laminated in his hand, served as a cruel reminder of the joy that was abruptly taken away from him. The phone call from a neighbor informing him of the Israeli strike on his home shattered his world. His family was gone, leaving him with unimaginable pain and loss.

The tragic deaths of Asser and Aysal add to the already staggering toll of infants who have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, 115 infants have been born and killed in the past 10 months, underscoring the devastating impact of the violence on innocent lives.

In response to the incident, the Israel Defense Forces stated that they were not aware of the specific details surrounding the attack. They reiterated their commitment to targeting military objectives and minimizing harm to civilians through various measures. However, the loss of innocent lives like Asser and Aysal raises questions about the efficacy of these measures in protecting vulnerable populations in conflict zones.

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan and Jumana, his wife, had embarked on a journey of love and hope when they married in July of the previous year. Their dreams were shattered by the relentless cycle of violence that engulfed their lives, culminating in the tragic loss of their newborn twins.

The escalation of hostilities on October 7, marked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel, triggered a brutal military response from Israel. The ensuing conflict has claimed thousands of lives and left countless others wounded, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

Jumana’s pregnancy with the twins was a beacon of light in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. Despite the constant displacement and fear that plagued their lives, she cherished the opportunity to bring new life into the world. However, her anxieties about the safety of her children were tragically realized when they were taken from her in a senseless act of violence.

The community that surrounded Mohammad and Jumana during this difficult time is reeling from the loss of a beloved family. Islam Hijazi, program director of HEAL Palestine, recalled Jumana’s fears and her unwavering dedication to protecting her unborn children. The news of her death came as a shock to all who knew her, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence that has ravaged Gaza.

As friends and colleagues grapple with the senseless loss of Asser and Aysal, questions arise about the justification for such tragic events. Murad Matar, Jumana’s boss at Maxcare, expressed disbelief at the circumstances that led to the attack on her family. The absence of any ties to militant groups or involvement in the conflict only deepens the sense of injustice surrounding their deaths.

Jumana’s Facebook post announcing the birth of the twins now serves as a poignant reminder of the joy that was swiftly replaced by sorrow. Rawand Emawi, a close friend who shared in Jumana’s happiness, now finds herself offering condolences instead of congratulations. The fleeting nature of life and the fragility of peace are starkly underscored by this heartbreaking turn of events.

The loss of Asser and Aysal is not just a personal tragedy for Mohammad and Jumana’s family; it is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the urgent need for lasting peace in the region. As the community mourns their untimely deaths, the world watches with a heavy heart, hoping for an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed far too many innocent lives.