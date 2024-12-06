cutting-christmas-trees-on-public-lands-forest-service-encourages-with-permits

Forest Service Encourages Cutting Christmas Trees with Permits

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, many families are embarking on a unique tradition this year – cutting down their own Christmas trees on public lands. The U.S. Forest Service has long encouraged this practice, citing benefits such as reducing wildfire risk, supporting biodiversity, and generating revenue.

Connecting with Nature and Supporting Forest Health

For William Lyon and his wife, Amelia, this tradition has become a cherished annual event. Armed with a U.S. Forest Service Christmas tree permit, the couple ventures into a national forest near their home in Missoula, Mont., in search of the perfect wild evergreen. Lyon meticulously plans their expedition by studying official Forest Service maps and satellite imagery, ensuring they find a green grove that is both accessible and untouched by fire.

According to Janelle Smith, a public affairs specialist for the USFS, the Christmas tree cutting program not only provides families with a festive memento but also helps in forest management goals. By thinning out dense sections of forests and removing young conifers that can fuel wildfires, permit holders contribute to the overall health of the forest ecosystem.

Permits and Regulations

In 2023 alone, the Forest Service sold over 300,000 Christmas tree permits, with a significant portion purchased through Recreation.gov. While the program offers a unique outdoor adventure, participants are reminded to follow all safety guidelines, especially when navigating icy roads and carrying equipment like tire chains and saws. Smith shared humorous anecdotes of permit holders forgetting essential tools, highlighting the importance of proper preparation.

A Tradition of Connection and Conservation

For Lyon and many others, cutting down a Christmas tree on public lands is not just a holiday activity but a way to connect with nature and create lasting memories. As Smith emphasized, the bond formed between individuals and their local forests through this tradition fosters a sense of stewardship and a desire to protect these natural spaces for future generations.

In the midst of holiday festivities, the simple act of selecting and cutting down a Christmas tree becomes a profound experience of connection, conservation, and community. As families across the country venture into national forests to find their perfect tree, they are not just participating in a tradition – they are actively engaging in the preservation and appreciation of our public lands.