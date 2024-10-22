Homicide is a serious issue that requires accurate information to address effectively. Unfortunately, some politicians are spreading misleading information about immigrants and crime, particularly murder.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement report in response to a Texas congressman’s request has sparked controversy. The report cited 13,099 cases of “non-detained” immigrants convicted of homicide. This led to false claims that thousands of immigrant murderers are freely roaming the streets and blamed on the Biden administration.

However, the term “non-detained” simply means that these individuals are not currently in ICE custody. Most of these convicted murderers are likely serving their sentences in jails or prisons, with deportation pending upon release. These cases span multiple presidential administrations, not just the last four years.

The issue lies in the lack of coordination between ICE and other agencies, as well as the misuse of data to stoke fear of immigrants. Research indicates that immigrants commit less crime than native-born individuals. For example, a Cato Institute report focusing on Texas found that the arrest and conviction rates of immigrants were lower than native-born Americans for homicide and all crimes.

Connecting immigration to murder creates a false narrative about immigrants and crime. Violent crime rates have remained relatively low over the past two decades, with a slight increase in homicides in recent years. However, murder remains a rare occurrence in the United States.

While efforts to reduce violent crime and reform immigration are important, they are not directly related. Policymakers should focus on credible facts and accurate representations to address the multifaceted challenge of keeping Americans safe and healthy.

In addition to homicides, there are other significant causes of death in the United States that warrant attention. Suicide rates are twice as high as homicide rates, and thousands of Americans die in vehicle collisions and from flu-related causes each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has also claimed the lives of nearly a million Americans in the first two years.

Addressing these various causes of death requires a comprehensive approach. By prioritizing accurate information and focusing on evidence-based solutions, policymakers can better protect the well-being of all Americans.