America gotta get its act together and start making stuff again, according to US President Donald Trump’s pick for deputy secretary of commerce, Paul Dabbar. He told some senators that the US needs to step up its game in areas like semiconductors, 6G, and quantum computing, and stop relying so much on China.

Dabbar spilled the beans during his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. This all went down as both Democrats and Republicans in Washington are getting antsy about China calling the shots when it comes to tech and supply chains.

With China flexing its muscles in electric cars, telecom gear, and fancy manufacturing, American lawmakers want the Commerce Department to start flexing back. They’re talking about policies that would give US companies a boost and help them lead the way in tech – even if it means taking a step back from the global scene.

Dabbar didn’t hold back, saying that China joining the World Trade Organization was a real punch in the gut for the US economy. He claims the move cost America about 25 to 30 million jobs. Ouch.

In Dabbar’s opinion, the US needs to rethink its whole trade deal with China and focus on a few key things: national security, revving up industry again, using tariffs to our advantage, and bringing in more cash flow.

But what does all this mean for the average Joe Schmoe out there? Well, not really sure why this matters, but it looks like the US is gearing up for a showdown with China in the tech world. And we might need to start making more stuff at home if we want to stay ahead of the game.

So, buckle up, folks. It looks like America is about to go head-to-head with China in a high-stakes tech battle. And who knows what the future holds for US-China relations in the world of semiconductors and quantum computing. But one thing’s for sure – it’s gonna be a wild ride.