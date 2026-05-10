At least 32 people have lost their lives and many more have been injured in a devastating attack on Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia. The attack, carried out by the al-Shabab militant group, targeted a popular seaside spot where many Somalis gather on weekends.

Witnesses described the horrifying scene, with one individual recalling seeing an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before detonating it near a beach-view hotel. The blast resulted in the deaths of several individuals and left many others wounded.

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims, emphasizing the callousness of the terrorists who targeted innocent civilians enjoying a night out at the beach.

Lido beach has been a frequent target of al-Shabab militants, who have been waging a violent campaign against the Somali government for over 17 years. The government, reliant on foreign support to combat the group, has faced challenges in maintaining security and stability in the region.

Despite efforts by the government, African Union forces, and United States air raids to counter al-Shabab’s influence, the group continues to carry out deadly attacks across the country. Earlier this year, al-Shabab claimed to have seized control of multiple locations in central Somalia, underscoring the persistent threat they pose.

In response to the escalating violence, Somalia has called for a delay in the withdrawal of the African peacekeeping mission, ATMIS, scheduled to depart by the end of the year. The decision highlights the ongoing security concerns in the region and the need for continued international support to combat extremist groups like al-Shabab.

As the Somali people mourn the loss of their loved ones in the recent beach attack, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing the country. The resilience and determination of the Somali people in the face of such tragedies are a testament to their strength and unity in the fight against extremism.