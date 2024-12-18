Navigating the Aftermath of Kamala Harris’ Defeat: Impact on Black Women and the Path Forward

The day Joe Biden faced reality, stepped aside, and cleared the way for Kamala Harris to replace him atop the Democratic ticket, Teja Smith felt a mix of exhilaration and dread. Smith, a 34-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, had been treating herself to a daylong stay-cation with family at a Beverly Hills hotel when news of Biden’s announcement reached her by the pool. The historic nature of that moment wasn’t lost on her, but there was also a less-uplifting sensation lurking beneath the surface.

The Election Results and Black Women’s Response

On November 5th, just about 100 days after Harris’ overnight transformation, the election results left Smith and many other Black women feeling sadly vindicated. The defeat of Harris, along with Donald Trump’s triumph in battleground states and the popular vote, felt like a slap in the face to Black women, who have long been among the most loyal Democrats. It was a gut-wrenching blow that left many questioning their dedication to national politics.

Political Activism and Personal Sacrifices

Political activism was ingrained in Smith’s upbringing, with family members deeply involved in community organizations and social justice causes. After predicting Trump’s victory in 2016, Smith dedicated herself to educating and registering Black and brown voters, traveling across the country to ensure Trump never returned to the White House. However, the outcome of the 2020 election left her feeling depleted and discouraged, questioning the effectiveness of her efforts.

Turning Focus to Local Issues

In the aftermath of the election, Smith, like many Black women, plans to shift her attention away from national politics and towards local issues that directly impact her community. Faced with feelings of being overworked, undervalued, and taken for granted, Smith believes it’s time to prioritize issues like Los Angeles’ chronic homelessness problem. The sentiment among many Black women is a desire to focus on advocating for issues that directly impact their communities, rather than continuing to fight for a system that hasn’t fully supported them.

As Smith reflects on the path forward, she emphasizes the importance of addressing issues at a local level and advocating for change within communities. The sentiment of many Black women resonates with Smith’s desire to prioritize the needs of their communities and focus on issues that have a direct impact on their lives. The aftermath of Harris’ defeat has sparked a shift in focus for many Black women, leading them to reevaluate their priorities and where they choose to invest their energy and resources.