Former President Trump and Golfing Partner Recall Assassination Attempt on Hannity

Former President Donald Trump and his golfing partner, developer Steve Witkoff, recently shared details of a harrowing assassination attempt on Fox News host Sean Hannity. The incident occurred on Sunday while Trump was playing a round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sean Hannity, who spoke with Trump privately three times on Sunday, recounted the terrifying moment when shots rang out on the course. According to Hannity, Trump heard the distinct “pop” of rounds being fired and immediately found himself surrounded by Secret Service agents who shielded him with their bodies. Despite the chaos and danger, Trump’s first concern was the safety of everyone else on the course.

Hannity described the swift actions of the Secret Service agents, who quickly moved Trump to safety and ensured that no one else was in harm’s way. Trump, grateful for the protection provided by the agents, took the time to personally thank each of them and express his appreciation for their dedication and bravery. Even in the midst of such a frightening ordeal, Trump couldn’t help but express his disappointment at not being able to complete a birdie putt on the fifth hole.

The details of the assassination attempt were chilling. Witkoff and Trump recounted hearing multiple shots being fired in rapid succession, prompting the Secret Service to spring into action. Snipers with tripods immediately identified the direction of the gunfire and maintained surveillance on the area as agents secured Trump’s safety. The quick and coordinated response of the Secret Service agents undoubtedly prevented a tragic outcome.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. local time, with a Secret Service agent spotting the muzzle of an AK-47-style weapon protruding from the tree line on the course’s perimeter. Agents acted swiftly, opening fire on the assailant who then fled the scene. Thanks to the vigilance of a witness who captured images of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate, law enforcement officials were able to track down the individual, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, in Martin County.

Routh was apprehended on northbound Interstate 95, north of Palm Beach County, but authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attempted assassination. This unsettling incident comes just weeks after Trump narrowly escaped a similar attack at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, Sean Hannity spoke with Eric Trump, who expressed deep concern for his father’s safety. Eric conveyed a sense of urgency and frustration, questioning how many more close calls his father could endure. The emotional impact of these repeated threats on the Trump family was palpable, highlighting the serious and ongoing risks faced by the former president.

Hannity expressed dismay at the ease with which an individual armed with a high-powered weapon was able to get dangerously close to Trump. The proximity of the assailant and the potential for a tragic outcome underscored the gravity of the situation and the need for heightened security measures. With just 50 days remaining before the upcoming election, the incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by public figures, particularly those in the political spotlight.

As the investigation into the assassination attempt continues, questions linger about the underlying motives and potential threats that may still exist. The safety and security of public figures like former President Trump remain a top priority, requiring vigilance and preparedness to prevent further acts of violence.

The resilience and courage displayed by Trump and the swift actions of the Secret Service agents in responding to the assassination attempt serve as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of those tasked with protecting our leaders. Despite the inherent risks and challenges of public life, Trump’s unwavering commitment to his duties and the safety of those around him is evident in his actions and words following the harrowing ordeal.