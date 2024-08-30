Exploring the Top Fourth Grade Podcasts for Kids: NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge Winners

What do the Montauk lighthouse, a school mural, a trampoline accident, a forced migration, and the Quartering Act of 1765 have in common? These are the fascinating subjects of the winning podcasts submitted by fourth graders to NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge. For the past six years, this contest has given a platform to the voices of fifth through twelfth graders, but this year, the focus shifted to include fourth graders as well.

NPR received entries from fourth graders all over the country, showcasing a diverse range of topics and perspectives. From explaining poltergeists to debating gas vs. electric cars, these young podcasters tackled complex issues with creativity and passion. The judges had the tough task of selecting their top five favorites, which we’ll explore in more detail below.

Bouncing Back: A Story of Resilience

In the podcast “Bouncing Back,” students from Magnolia Elementary School in Carlsbad, Calif., shared the inspiring story of their classmate, Leeland Korman. After a severe trampoline accident at a family birthday party, Leeland faced months of hospitalization and multiple surgeries. The students, along with their broadcasting teacher, Andrew Luria, used interviews and audio clips to document Leeland’s journey to recovery and the outpouring of support from the community.

This heartwarming podcast not only highlights Leeland’s resilience but also showcases the power of community and empathy in times of adversity. Through storytelling and personal narratives, the students convey a powerful message of hope and determination that resonates with listeners of all ages.

Diary of a 4th Grade Mural: Advocating for Art in Schools

At Randolph Elementary School in Arlington, Va., students Ella Jessup, Linzeth Suchite Escobar, and William Sanchez Aquino embarked on a mission to document the process of creating a mural in their school library. Through interviews with classmates, teachers, and mural designers, they shed light on the importance of art in education and the impact of visual storytelling.

This podcast not only celebrates the power of creativity but also serves as a call to action for other students to advocate for artistic expression in their own schools. By sharing their experience and insights, the young podcasters inspire others to embrace the transformative potential of art in education.

Far From Home – A Story of Cultural Displacement

Ameya Desai from Williams Elementary School in San Jose, Calif., delves into the story of her grandfather’s forced migration from Uganda to India. Through personal anecdotes and historical context, she paints a vivid picture of her family’s journey and the challenges they faced during a time of political upheaval.

By sharing her grandfather’s story, Ameya shines a light on the often-overlooked narratives of displacement and resilience. Her podcast serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving and sharing these stories to honor the past and inspire future generations.

The Quartering Act of 1765: A Historical Debate

Students Santiago Ucciferri, Alexa Susca, Samantha Cohen, and Kai Sudo from Fulton Avenue School 8 in Oceanside, N.Y., tackle the complex issue of the Quartering Act of 1765 in their podcast. Through meticulous research and engaging storytelling, they present multiple perspectives on the controversial law that required American colonists to house and supply British soldiers.

By embodying different historical figures and offering nuanced arguments, the students bring to life a pivotal moment in American history. Their podcast not only educates listeners about the past but also prompts reflection on the enduring themes of power, resistance, and justice.

Will Erosion Cause the Montauk Lighthouse to Fall into the Ocean?: A Call to Action

Ella Chen and Brahmani Srirama from George A. Jackson Elementary School in Jericho, N.Y., tackle the pressing issue of erosion and its impact on the iconic Montauk Lighthouse. Through research and community engagement, they shed light on the environmental challenges facing their local community and offer solutions for preserving this historic landmark.

By raising awareness about the threats of erosion and advocating for conservation efforts, the young reporters demonstrate the power of youth voices in addressing environmental issues. Their podcast serves as a rallying cry for action and underscores the importance of protecting our natural heritage for future generations.

In conclusion, the fourth-grade winners of NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge have proven that age is no barrier to storytelling and advocacy. Through their creativity, research, and passion, these young podcasters have shared compelling narratives that educate, inspire, and empower listeners of all ages. Their podcasts serve as a testament to the power of youth voices in shaping the conversation and driving positive change in our communities. We look forward to hearing more from these talented young storytellers in the future and encourage others to follow their lead in amplifying diverse voices and perspectives through the art of podcasting.