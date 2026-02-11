Joe Moore, a former informant for the FBI, recently released a book titled “White Robes And Broken Badges,” in which he details his experiences infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Moore spent nearly a decade living a double life as a member of the KKK, working as an informant for the FBI. During this time, Moore thwarted an assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2007 and foiled two murder plots.

Moore’s firsthand account provides insights into the rise of white supremacy ideology, particularly within law enforcement in Florida where he lived. His experiences as an informant allowed him to rise through the ranks of the KKK, becoming friends with powerful members and wearing wires to record their plans. This led to the convictions of three Klansmen involved in a murder plot.

Moore’s experiences shed light on how the seeds of hate sown by the KKK have contributed to events like the Charlottesville riots and the January 6 insurrection. He emphasizes the growing threat of white supremacist extremist groups as the country approaches the presidential election. Moore currently lives under a new identity in an undisclosed location due to fears for his safety and the safety of his family.

During his time as an informant, Moore was able to gather valuable information about the KKK’s activities, including a plot to assassinate Barack Obama in 2008. His military background and sniper experience played a crucial role in infiltrating the group and gathering intelligence. Moore’s involvement in the KKK ceremonies, including being knighted twice and signing a blood oath, provided valuable insights into the inner workings and rituals of the organization.

Moore’s book also delves into the recruitment efforts of the KKK within law enforcement, highlighting instances where officers were actively involved in the hate group. Despite denials from the Florida Department of Corrections, Moore’s investigations revealed evidence of KKK members within the department. This intersection of white supremacy groups and law enforcement raises concerns about the potential influence of these groups on institutional practices.

The book discusses how events like the killing of Michael Brown in 2014 further galvanized the KKK and white supremacist groups. Moore also explores the role of rhetoric around law and order, similar to that of former President Donald Trump, in appealing to white supremacist ideologies. The book provides a sobering look at the dangers of domestic terrorism and the need to address the underlying issues that fuel these extremist movements.

Overall, Joe Moore’s book offers a chilling account of his time infiltrating the KKK and the insights he gained into the organization’s activities. His experiences highlight the ongoing threat of white supremacist extremism and the importance of vigilance in combating hate groups. Through his courageous actions as an informant, Moore was able to prevent acts of violence and shed light on the dark underbelly of white supremacy in America.