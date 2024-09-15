Shanghai Braces for Strongest Typhoon Since 1949

Shanghai is currently facing the threat of Typhoon Bebinca, a Category 1 storm that could potentially be the strongest to hit the Chinese financial hub since 1949. With maximum sustained wind speeds near its center reaching around 144km/h (89mph), the typhoon was located about 400km (248 miles) southeast of Shanghai as of 5pm local time on Sunday.

The China Meteorological Administration issued a typhoon red alert on Sunday afternoon, warning of gales and heavy rainfall in eastern China. This alert has prompted Shanghai to take precautionary measures by shutting down air, sea, and major ground transport services in preparation for the storm’s impact.

Impact on Transportation and Services

All flights have been canceled at Shanghai’s two airports starting from 8pm local time on Sunday. The Shanghai Airport (Group) Co has stated that adjustments will be made depending on the typhoon’s impact. The Shanghai railway station has also suspended some services to ensure passenger safety, and the Shenzhen government announced that trains to and from Shanghai will be halted.

Resorts in Shanghai, including the popular Shanghai Disney Resort, have been temporarily closed as a safety measure. Most ferries to and from Chongming Island have also been halted. In Zhejiang province, ships have been recalled, and several parks in the provincial capital Hangzhou have announced closures ahead of Typhoon Bebinca’s arrival.

Preparations for the Mid-Autumn Festival

The arrival of Typhoon Bebinca coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a nationwide three-day holiday in China. This festival is a time when many Chinese people travel or engage in outdoor activities. However, the approaching typhoon has disrupted travel plans and outdoor celebrations for many residents.

Impacts in the Philippines

Prior to reaching China, Typhoon Bebinca left a deadly trail in the Philippines. Falling trees caused the deaths of six people, including four children who were killed when a large tree fell on the motorized rickshaw they were on in the southern island of Mindanao. Additionally, another child and a woman lost their lives in separate incidents when trees fell on their homes in Zamboanga del Sur province.

Typhoon Bebinca brought strong winds and floods to the Philippines over the weekend, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The impact of the storm in the Philippines serves as a harsh reminder of the destructive power of typhoons and the importance of preparedness and safety measures in the face of such natural disasters.

As Shanghai and other regions in China brace for the arrival of Typhoon Bebinca, authorities are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of residents and minimize the potential damage from the storm. With memories of past typhoons still fresh in the minds of many, the importance of heeding warnings and staying vigilant during such extreme weather events cannot be overstated.