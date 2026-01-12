Beijing is taking action against unruly sports fans who are negatively impacting the performance of Chinese athletes at the Paris Olympics. This crackdown is part of China’s ongoing efforts to combat celebrity worship that has been prevalent in recent years.

State media reports have highlighted instances of inappropriate behavior by fans, such as booing during events and making unfair accusations against referees. The peak of this fan culture was seen on 3 August when paddler Chen Meng defeated her teammate Sun Yingsha to win the gold in table tennis women’s singles. Despite Chen’s victory, some fans supported Sun and criticized Chen, claiming that Sun lost because she was tired from previous events.

Following the controversial match, Chinese social media platforms deleted thousands of posts and banned over 800 accounts for spreading negativity and inciting conflict. One fan even wished for Chen to test positive for banned substances so that the gold medal could go to Sun, sparking outrage online. Additionally, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for making defamatory comments about the match.

This crackdown on toxic fan culture is part of Beijing’s broader efforts to address the issue. Previous measures have included banning celebrity rankings, restructuring fan clubs, and removing harmful content from fan pages. The state-run Global Times newspaper has published articles condemning aggressive fan behavior in sports, expressing concern about its impact on the sporting world.

Authorities have criticized fans for not only making inflammatory comments towards athletes but also for disruptive behavior during matches and profiting from selling athlete memorabilia. This behavior not only interferes with the training and competition of Chinese athletes but also damages the reputation of Chinese sports.

Chinese officials have been warning against toxic fan culture even before the Paris Olympics. The Chinese Olympic Committee and General Administration of Sport of China reprimanded fans last year for filming and following athletes, disrupting events and public order. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Chinese Olympians were advised not to engage with fan clubs to prevent chaos from spreading to the sports field.

Veteran table tennis player Deng Yaping emphasized the importance of respecting athletes and each other’s preferences. She urged fans to express their support without attacking others and to create a space where everyone can coexist peacefully.

The crackdown on aggressive fan behavior at the Paris Olympics is a reflection of China’s commitment to promoting a positive and respectful sports culture. By addressing toxic fan culture, Chinese authorities aim to create a supportive environment for athletes to thrive and compete at their best.