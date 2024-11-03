Four years ago, Deborah Scott, a key player in helping President Biden secure Georgia, is now uncertain about the outcome of the upcoming election. Despite her efforts to mobilize voters, she is unsure if there will be enough support for Democrats to win again. Scott’s team has been actively canvassing, calling, and sending text messages to encourage voter turnout. The recent early voting turnout in Georgia has been historic, with over 4 million ballots cast, but the results are still unpredictable.

GOP strategists point out that early voting demographics skew towards white and older voters who typically lean Republican. On the other hand, Democrats are hopeful due to the high turnout of women and Democratic-leaning voters who did not vote in the previous election. Some Atlanta residents express confidence in a Democratic victory, while others are concerned about the support for Trump in rural Georgia.

Experts note that the early voting data cannot be directly compared to previous years due to changing voter demographics and rules. Republicans have made efforts to increase voter turnout in rural red counties, potentially impacting the outcome of the election. Black voter turnout, crucial for the Democratic Party, has been lower than expected, leading some Republicans to believe Trump has a pathway to victory in Georgia.

However, Democrats argue that the Black voter turnout is not as low as it appears, citing changes in voter registration rules as a contributing factor. Women have shown greater participation in early voting compared to men, and Democrats have attracted more new voters than Republicans. Despite the challenges, Democratic candidate Harris remains optimistic and urges supporters to continue their efforts to secure victory.

The political landscape in Georgia has shifted significantly over the years, with a growing population and diversification of residents. While Democratic victories are not guaranteed, recent trends indicate a close race between the two parties. The outcome of the election will depend on voter turnout and engagement, emphasizing the importance of ongoing efforts to mobilize voters in Georgia.