Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is embarking on his first solo campaign stop in Los Angeles as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. He is scheduled to address the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention, which has a theme centered around a “fearless” agenda.

AFSCME President Lee Saunders praised Walz as a friend of the union and a champion for working people in his speech on Monday. This event marks Walz’s inaugural campaign appearance without Harris by his side, just one week after being named as her running mate.

In the past week, Walz has experienced a meteoric rise from a relatively unknown Midwestern governor to a national figure. He and Harris have been on a whirlwind tour, making stops in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. They also held rallies in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend.

During a rally in Las Vegas, Harris announced her support for eliminating taxes on tips, a policy that had been previously championed by former President Trump. The Trump campaign criticized Harris for allegedly copying their proposal, but the Culinary Workers Union of Nevada swiftly endorsed her and her plan.

Following their western tour, Harris attended a fundraising event in San Francisco where she raised $13 million. The event was a homecoming for Harris, who has strong ties to the city.

Walz’s solo campaign tour signifies a new chapter in his political career, as he steps into the spotlight as a national candidate. His partnership with Harris has garnered significant attention and support, and their joint efforts on the campaign trail are expected to continue in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates on their campaign journey.