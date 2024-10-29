Laura Banuet, a former cashier at LAX, was deeply affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to end federal protection of abortion access. She moved from Compton to Arizona to make a difference by canvassing for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, and local candidates. Banuet spends hours every day knocking on doors in Phoenix, even enduring scorching temperatures to urge voters to support important causes.

California voters, aware of the state’s blue tilt, recognize that their impact on the presidential race is limited. Therefore, many Californians are heading to swing states like Arizona and Nevada to support candidates like Harris and make a difference in crucial races. Banuet is one of around 300 people canvassing in Arizona, paid for their efforts by Unite Here Local 11. This union represents hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona and aims to knock on over 1.3 million doors in Arizona, focusing on low-propensity voters of color and suburbanites.

In addition to paid canvassers, there are also volunteers from California traveling to Arizona and Nevada to support Harris and other Democratic candidates. Weekend caravans from the Los Angeles area meet at dawn on Saturdays for long drives to these swing states. Paloma Corona, a child care provider, joined SEIU’s canvassing efforts after Harris entered the race. She believes that Harris’s candidacy has changed the way she talks about politics with her daughters, inspiring them to aspire to leadership roles.

Shemika Pecot, another Californian volunteer, traveled to Las Vegas to help Harris in a state where victory is not guaranteed. Pecot, a Vons worker, emphasized the importance of electing leaders who support labor unions and understand the working class. She was part of a group of volunteers who fueled up on breakfast burritos before hitting the pavement to promote Harris in Nevada. Similarly, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove organized a bus of volunteers from South L.A. to go to Vegas for the weekend, reflecting the surge of resources from California to support candidates in swing states.

While Trump supporters in California also reach out to voters in swing states, there is less visible public presence compared to the efforts of Californians supporting Harris. The race in Arizona, where Harris trails Trump by 1.5 percentage points, is tight. Canvassers like Jose Manuel Cahuantzi have encountered a range of responses from voters, from disdain to support. Despite facing challenges, canvassers like Banuet continue to engage with voters, like Regina Knox-Dixon, who express gratitude for their efforts in promoting Democratic candidates.

In conclusion, the involvement of Californians in canvassing efforts in swing states like Arizona and Nevada underscores the importance of grassroots organizing and voter outreach in crucial political races. Their dedication and commitment to supporting candidates like Kamala Harris reflect a broader effort to influence the outcomes of key elections and ensure that the voices of voters are heard.