D’Andre Swift, the running back for the Bears, will not be playing in the preseason opener against the Texans, according to a report by wgntv.com. This decision is part of a strategy to rest key starters, including QB Caleb Williams, and wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze.

In addition to Swift, QB Moore has signed a four-year, $110 million extension with the Bears, securing $82.5 million in guaranteed money, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. On the other hand, Bagent is set to start in the Hall of Fame Game against the Texans, while Williams will not be playing, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Furthermore, the Bears have activated Everett off the active/non-football injury list, signaling progress on his undisclosed injury. However, Everett was previously placed on the NFI list, which was reported by Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com. Wide receiver Allen expressed his desire to play for Chicago beyond 2024, showing a commitment to the team.

In terms of player updates, Odunze has returned to practice after dealing with a hamstring issue, while Kmet has been building chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams during OTAs. Odunze is expected to fully recover from his hamstring problem and resume practicing next week. Additionally, Coach Matt Eberflus has officially named Williams as the starting quarterback for the Bears at rookie minicamp, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.