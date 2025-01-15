biden-administration-to-remove-terrorism-label-from-cuba

**Biden administration removes ‘terrorism’ label from Cuba**

WASHINGTON – In a significant move, the Biden administration has decided to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of states that sponsor terrorism. This decision was part of an agreement brokered by the Roman Catholic Church to release political prisoners held in Cuba, U.S. officials stated.

**Why the Label Was Removed**

The Biden administration cited that there is “no credible evidence at this time of ongoing support by Cuba of international terrorism.” This announcement came after years of debate and speculation about Cuba’s inclusion in the list, which was initiated in the final days of the Trump presidency.

**Background and Implications**

Former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo had controversially placed Cuba on the list in the last week of Trump’s term, leaving many experts and observers surprised by the move. The decision to label a country as a “state sponsor of terrorism” is a serious one, and it carries significant implications for diplomatic relations and international perception.

**Reactions and Future Outlook**

The removal of Cuba from this list has been welcomed by many, including the Cuban government and human rights groups. Cuba has been vocal about its desire to end the U.S. embargo, which it claims has had adverse effects on its economy and the well-being of its people.

**Looking Ahead**

However, the future remains uncertain as the political landscape may shift with the upcoming change in administration. With President Trump set to return to office and potentially appoint officials with strong anti-Cuba stances, the situation could evolve rapidly.

**Humanizing Touch:**

As a journalist covering this story, I can’t help but feel a sense of relief for the political prisoners in Cuba who may finally see justice through this decision. The impact of such diplomatic moves goes beyond the headlines, touching the lives of real people who have suffered under oppressive regimes. It is a reminder of the power of international relations to bring about positive change, even in the face of long-standing conflicts.