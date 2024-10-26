The decision by the owner of the Los Angeles Times not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race has caused quite a stir. The paper’s editorial board had initially proposed backing Kamala Harris, but the owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, decided against it to avoid further division in an already tumultuous election year.

This move led to three members of the board resigning and thousands of readers cancelling their subscriptions. The owner defended his decision, stating that it was the right choice to allow readers to make their own informed decisions rather than exacerbate existing divisions in the country.

The editorial board members who resigned expressed their disappointment, arguing that the non-endorsement undermined the integrity of the board and its previous endorsements. The owner, on the other hand, believed that offering a factual analysis of each candidate’s policies would be a more informative approach for readers.

The conflict over the presidential endorsement has raised questions about the role of journalists and the purpose of editorial boards. Soon-Shiong has expressed his desire to bring more diverse voices into the mix at The Times, including conservative and centrist perspectives.

The history of endorsements at The Times shows a shift from stolidly conservative positions to more liberal stances over the years. The decision not to endorse in the 2024 presidential race is a departure from recent precedent and has sparked debate within the newspaper and among its readers.

While some readers have cancelled their subscriptions in protest, employees at The Times are urging others to continue supporting the paper and its journalists. The financial challenges facing the newspaper industry, including declines in print advertising revenue, have led to layoffs and cuts in newsrooms across the country.

The decision not to endorse a candidate for president has highlighted the complexities of journalism and the importance of transparency in editorial decisions. While the fallout from this move may have caused turmoil at The Times, it has also prompted a deeper reflection on the role of media in a democracy. As readers continue to voice their opinions and concerns, the future of editorial endorsements in journalism remains uncertain.