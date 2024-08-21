The Democratic National Convention (DNC) rolled out a musical salute to each state and territory during Tuesday night’s festivities, with DJ Cassidy spinning special tracks to represent the diverse regions of the United States. From iconic classics to modern hits, each selection aimed to capture the spirit and essence of the place it represented.

Alabama kicked things off with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” paying homage to the band’s roots in the Southern state. Alaska followed with “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, showcasing the Alaskan connection of two band members who met in high school. American Samoa brought some edge with Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory,” a cheeky choice reflecting the territory’s unique position as the southernmost in the U.S.

Arizona’s selection of Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” highlighted the singer’s Phoenix origins, while Arkansas went with Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop,” a nod to Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign anthem and his ties to Hope, Arkansas. California made a powerful statement with a medley of West Coast hits, including Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” Tupac Shakur’s “California Love,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” and “Not Like Us.”

Colorado chose Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” to represent native Philip James Bailey’s Denver roots and the band’s history with members from Denver East High School. Connecticut went with Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),” a campaign classic that resonated with Barack Obama’s presidential runs. Delaware kept the momentum going with Kygo & Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love,” a track that featured prominently in President Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Democrats abroad boarded the “Love Train” with The O’Jays, while Washington, D.C. got the crowd moving with DJ Kool’s “Let Me Clear My Throat,” a local favorite. Florida stayed strong with Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” a Gainesville-born anthem used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Georgia turned up the energy with DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down For What,” showcasing Atlanta native Lil Jon’s support for Kamala Harris.

Guam brought the heat with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” a chart-topping summer hit, while Hawai’i grooved to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” celebrating the Honolulu-born artist. Idaho got playful with The B-52’s “Private Idaho,” a fun choice for the state that the band finally visited in 2011. Illinois went with The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius,” a nod to Chicago Bulls’ walk-on music that pumped up the crowd.

Indiana honored hometown hero Michael Jackson with “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough,” reflecting the pop icon’s Gary roots. Iowa kept the party going with Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration,” a classic feel-good anthem. Kansas showcased its musical talent with Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son,” a rock classic from the state’s own band. Kentucky got fresh with Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” a rising star from Louisville.

Louisiana brought the energy with DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win,” a New Orleans native’s anthem for victory. Maine kept the party vibe alive with WALK THE MOON’s “Shut Up and Dance,” a catchy pop hit from an Ohio band. Maryland paid tribute to Aretha Franklin with “Respect,” honoring the queen of soul’s legacy. Massachusetts went Celtic with Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” representing the band’s Quincy origins.

Michigan made a bold statement with Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” a Detroit anthem that resonated with the rapper’s roots. Minnesota celebrated Prince with “Kiss” and “1999,” honoring the Minneapolis-born musician’s legacy. Mississippi honored soul legend Sam Cooke with “Twistin’ the Night Away,” a timeless classic from the Clarksdale native. Missouri added a modern touch with Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!,” showcasing the rising star’s Missouri roots.

Montana embraced Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman” as a nod to the DNC’s mission of putting a woman in the White House, while Nebraska got festive with Katy Perry’s “Firework,” a fitting choice for the Fourth of July spirit. Nevada kept the crowd energized with The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” a Las Vegas band that knows how to rock a party. New Hampshire went with Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” a classic anthem for perseverance.

New Jersey paid homage to “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen with “Born in the U.S.A.,” a Jersey legend whose music embodies Americana. New Mexico highlighted Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” showcasing the Albuquerque-born singer’s strength. New York brought the Big Apple vibes with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” a tribute to the city’s resilience and spirit.

North Carolina celebrated Petey Pablo with “Raise Up,” a Greenville native’s anthem for hometown pride. North Dakota honored Alicia Keys with “Girl on Fire,” reflecting the strength and resilience of women. Northern Mariana Islands embraced Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” a powerful metaphor for breaking barriers.

Ohio kept the energy high with John Legend and André 3000’s “Green Light,” a Springfield-born star teaming up with an Atlanta native. Oklahoma got country with Garth Brooks’ “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’til the Sun Comes Up),” a Tulsa legend’s party anthem. Oregon grooved to Modest Mouse’s “Float On,” a Portland-based band that knows how to keep the good times rolling. Pennsylvania showcased Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly” and Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow,” representing Philadelphia and Pittsburgh legends.

Puerto Rico got the party started with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” a global hit that showcased the island’s musical talent. Rhode Island kept it upbeat with Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” a pop sensation who owns a piece of the state. South Carolina honored James Brown with “Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine,” a Barnswell-born legend’s anthem for good vibes.

South Dakota added some fun with The Romantics’ “What I Like About You,” a catchy tune that matched the state’s enthusiasm. Tennessee paid tribute to Dolly Parton with “9 to 5,” a Pittman Center icon who embodies Tennessee spirit. Texas brought the heat with Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD EM’,” a self-explanatory anthem for the Lone Star State.

Utah grooved to Neon Trees’ “Animal,” a Provo-formed band that knows how to rock. Vermont embraced Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” a Strafford native’s tribute to the state’s changing seasons. Virgin Islands paid homage to Mic Love with “VI to the Bone,” a local rapper’s anthem for island pride. Virginia showcased Timbaland, Keri Hilson, and D.O.E.’s “The Way I Are,” representing Norfolk, Decatur, and New York talent.

Washington kept the energy high with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us,” a Kent and Spokane duo that knows how to pump up the crowd. West Virginia embraced John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” a song that captures the natural beauty of the state. Wisconsin got the party jumping with House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” a classic anthem for good times.

Wyoming closed out the roll call with Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” a feel-good hit that reflected the party’s optimism and excitement. Each state and territory brought its unique flair and musical talent to the DNC roll call, creating a vibrant celebration of diversity and unity across the nation.