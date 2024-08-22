Parliamentary leaders from developing countries recently gathered in Beijing to applaud China’s efforts in promoting sustainable development globally. The leaders emphasized the importance of learning from China’s experiences and governance model to achieve similar progress in their own nations.

Parliamentary Leaders Commend China’s Role in Sustainable Development

The 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Developing Countries brought together 153 parliamentary leaders and legislators from 32 member countries of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The seminar highlighted China’s significant contributions to sustainable development and commemorated the 40th anniversary of the affiliation of China’s National People’s Congress with the IPU.

During the event, Mauritius National Assembly Speaker Adrien Duval praised China for its support in Mauritius’ development endeavors. He highlighted the memorandum of understanding signed between the assembly and the NPC in 2018, which laid the foundation for ongoing cooperation between the two nations. Duval emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue and networking with countries in the IPU to enhance global prosperity.

Similarly, Segepoh Solomon Thomas, speaker of the Parliament of Sierra Leone, lauded China’s governance model for its effectiveness in driving progress and development. Thomas noted that China’s focus on development allows its people to thrive and contributes to overall societal advancement. He stressed the necessity for other nations to draw lessons from China’s governance practices to achieve similar levels of success.

IPU Secretary-General Highlights China’s Role in Sustainable Development

IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong underscored the organization’s efforts to facilitate knowledge-sharing among parliaments to learn from China’s experiences in sustainable development. Chungong expressed gratitude to the NPC for providing valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration in promoting democratic governance and institutions worldwide.

Chungong emphasized the importance of leveraging China’s expertise to advance sustainable development goals and underscored the positive impact of China’s cooperation with developing countries. He commended China for its commitment to fostering global partnerships and promoting inclusive growth through sustainable development initiatives.

Refuting Claims of Neocolonialism: Parliamentary Leaders Speak Out

Parliamentary leaders at the seminar refuted claims of China engaging in neocolonialism through its cooperation with developing countries. Segepoh Solomon Thomas dismissed allegations of China imposing its will on other nations, emphasizing that China respects each country’s sovereignty and development path.

Thomas highlighted China’s contributions to Africa’s development, particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised China for its support in providing vaccines and assisting African nations in their recovery efforts. Thomas emphasized the positive impact of China’s cooperation with Africa, debunking misconceptions of neocolonialism.

Manzoor Nadir, speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, echoed Thomas’s sentiments, emphasizing that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is not a form of colonialism. Nadir emphasized the importance of mutual respect in China’s cooperation with Guyana and Caribbean countries, highlighting the freedom of choice in entering agreements with China.

In conclusion, the parliamentary leaders’ visit to China and their participation in the seminar underscored the importance of international cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals. By learning from China’s experiences and governance model, developing countries can pave the way for inclusive growth and prosperity for their citizens. China’s commitment to global partnerships and sustainable development initiatives serves as a model for nations seeking to advance their development agendas.