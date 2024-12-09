Adam Schiff Opposes Biden’s Preemptive Pardon Amid Trump’s Jail Threats

WASHINGTON – President Biden is considering a preemptive pardon to shield potential targets from retaliation by President-elect Donald Trump, sparking concern from one of those targets, former Rep. Adam B. Schiff. Schiff, who is set to be sworn in as California’s junior U.S. senator, expressed his opposition to establishing a partisan precedent through blanket pardons.

Trump’s Calls for Imprisonment and Pardons

In response to Trump’s recent remarks that members of Congress involved in investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection should be jailed, Schiff emphasized the importance of preserving democracy. Trump suggested that he would not directly order prosecutions but leave the decision to his attorney general pick, Pam Bondi. Furthermore, Trump hinted at pardoning his supporters convicted in the riot, a move Schiff finds troubling.

Schiff’s Call for Transparency and Accountability

Schiff urged the Biden administration to ensure the preservation of all records related to the DOJ’s investigation into the insurrection. He emphasized the need for the special counsel’s report to reveal as much information as possible to prevent the suppression or distortion of evidence. Concerned about escalating political violence, Schiff highlighted the importance of addressing immediate threats over vague intimidation tactics.

Focus on Bipartisanship and Community Engagement

As he prepares to take office, Schiff is reaching out to Republican senators to identify common challenges that transcend party lines. He aims to collaborate on issues like wildfire prevention, rural healthcare, and affordable housing to combat homelessness. Schiff also plans to engage with residents across California to understand their priorities and advocate for their needs. In his efforts to represent the entire state, Schiff is committed to amplifying diverse voices and ensuring women are included in decision-making processes.

As Schiff navigates the complexities of his new role, his dedication to unity, transparency, and community engagement remains unwavering. By prioritizing bipartisanship and grassroots involvement, he seeks to build bridges across political divides and empower all Californians.