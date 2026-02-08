Key Points to Know Before the Start of the DNC

As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) prepares to kick off in Chicago, there are key points that attendees and viewers should be aware of. After President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket, the DNC has had to rework its programming entirely. Despite this challenge, leaders within the DNC are optimistic about harnessing the energy that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have brought into the race. Here is what you need to know before the start of the DNC.

### Schedule and Programming

The DNC will take place from Monday, Aug. 19, until Thursday, Aug. 22. Convention programming will be aired live from the United Center in Chicago from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET for the remaining days. Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including about 4,000 delegates.

### Themes and Message

The theme of the convention is “For the People, For Our Future.” Democrats aim to present a unified front behind the Harris-Walz ticket, highlighting their vision for America’s future and contrasting it with the policies of the Trump administration. Daily themes for the convention include “For the People,” “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” “A Fight for Our Freedoms,” and “For Our Future.”

### Key Speakers and Events

While the full list of speakers has not been announced yet, attendees can expect to hear from prominent figures such as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Additionally, Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel with the Democratic Governors Association focusing on female governors in the U.S.

### Campaign Strategy

Harris and Walz are expected to outline their policy vision during the convention, including their stance on issues such as price gouging and expanding the child tax credit. Harris will also embark on a bus tour through Pennsylvania over the weekend before holding a rally in Milwaukee, a strategic move to campaign aggressively in key battleground states.

### Contrasting with the Republican National Convention

The DNC comes on the heels of the Republican National Convention, where the GOP showcased unity and support for President Trump. Since then, there has been a shift in momentum favoring the Democrats, particularly with the enthusiasm surrounding Harris’ campaign. The Trump campaign, however, continues to push its policy plans and message, with Vice Presidential candidate Ohio Sen. JD Vance holding press conferences and addressing key issues.

### How to Tune In

For those looking to follow the convention, NPR will be providing live video, analysis, and fact-checking on NPR.org. Special coverage will also be available on many public radio stations, and listeners can subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast for nightly recaps. Additionally, the NPR Politics Newsletter offers in-depth analysis of the week’s events.

As the DNC approaches, the focus will be on presenting a unified Democratic front while highlighting the policies and vision of the Harris-Walz ticket. With a lineup of influential speakers and a clear message, the DNC aims to energize voters and set the stage for the upcoming presidential election.