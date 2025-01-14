Residents Reflect on the Past

As the dust settles in the once tumultuous town of Sayeda Zainab, residents are left to grapple with the legacy of their past life under the control of Iran-backed militias. Khaled Darwish, a local shop owner, vividly remembers the oppressive presence of Shiite-dominated factions in the town. He describes it as an Iran-led occupation, where streets were blocked by concrete barriers and stern-looking militiamen patrolled the area.

Darwish recalls a time when simply navigating the town became a daunting task, with checkpoints manned mostly by foreigners and their local Syrian allies turning a seven-minute drive into an hour-long odyssey. The town, once a peaceful haven, had transformed into a military zone, dominated by armed groups that instilled fear in the hearts of the residents.

Facing a New Reality

With the recent shift in power from Shiite militiamen to Sunni rebels, many residents like Jamal Awadh are cautiously optimistic about the future. Awadh, an administrator at the Sayeda Zainab shrine, shares his initial fears about the transition but notes that so far, Syria’s new overseers have been surprisingly polite. The rebels have assured residents that they have the right to visit the shrine without harassment and have even facilitated the return of displaced Shiites to their villages.

The change in control has also brought personal relief to Mohammad Al-Hahi, who finally regained access to a hotel seized by an Iran-backed Syrian militia in 2012. Al-Hahi recounts the harrowing experience of having his property confiscated and repurposed as a militia headquarters, leaving him without compensation. Now, with the militias gone, he faces the daunting task of dealing with crates of weapons and ammunition left behind in the basement.

The Lingering Presence of the Militias

Despite the departure of the militias, reminders of their presence still linger in Sayeda Zainab. Lampposts adorned with defaced pictures of Hezbollah’s leader, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, and abandoned trucks equipped with heavy artillery serve as stark reminders of the town’s tumultuous past. A residential building turned barracks for the Fatemiyoun faction reveals the extensive infrastructure put in place by the militias, including underground tunnels linking different buildings.

As Iran’s influence wanes in the town and Syria, following Assad’s defeat, the future of Sayeda Zainab remains uncertain. While some residents are cautiously optimistic about the changes, others are wary of what lies ahead. The once bustling town, steeped in history and religious significance, now stands at a crossroads, as it navigates the aftermath of a tumultuous chapter in its history.