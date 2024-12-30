top-10-most-popular-los-angeles-times-articles-in-2024

Most-read stories

In a shocking turn of events, a notorious hacking group claimed it stole the personal records of 2.9 billion people from National Public Data, a Florida-based company. The stolen data was later released for free on an online marketplace, sparking privacy concerns and raising questions about data security in the digital age. This massive data breach highlights the vulnerabilities of our personal information and the need for stronger cybersecurity measures to protect individuals’ data from falling into the wrong hands.

A tragic story unfolds as Janelle Brown, star of “Sister Wives,” faces the devastating loss of her son, Garrison, who was found dead at his Arizona home. Brown’s heartbreaking experience sheds light on the mental health struggles that individuals face and the importance of seeking help in times of need. This emotional journey serves as a reminder to prioritize mental well-being and support those who may be silently battling their inner demons.

A gripping tale of betrayal and deception emerges as Shohei Ohtani, the L.A. Dodgers’ superstar, faces a shocking scandal involving his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Accused of embezzling millions from Ohtani, Mizuhara’s guilty plea sends shockwaves through the sports world, revealing the dark underbelly of professional athletics. This high-stakes drama highlights the importance of trust and integrity in the world of sports and the consequences of betrayal in the pursuit of fame and fortune.