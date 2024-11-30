Donald Trump has made some controversial decisions when it comes to hiring for his administration. He has chosen individuals who were contributors to Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for the next presidency that he had previously disavowed. One of these individuals is Russell Vought, who is known for his strong beliefs against the federal government and his support for plans like Schedule F, which involves firing career civil servants and replacing them with political loyalists.

Despite Trump’s previous claims that Project 2025 had no influence over his administration, he has nominated several key figures from the project to important positions. This includes Tom Homan, a Project 2025 contributor, as his “border czar,” and Stephen Miller, another individual linked to the project, as his deputy chief of staff for policy. Additionally, Trump has appointed Brendan Carr, John Ratcliffe, and Pete Hoekstra, all of whom have ties to Project 2025, to various positions within his administration.

Critics of Trump argue that his selection of these individuals shows that he was not truthful about his disavowal of Project 2025. They believe that Trump is now moving forward with implementing the more extreme policies outlined in the blueprint, such as stricter immigration enforcement and mass deportations, as well as the removal of key environmental agencies.

Ben Olinsky from the Center for American Progress warns that Trump’s decision to fill his administration with Project 2025 contributors could lead to the implementation of more draconian policies without much resistance. He highlights the dangers of moving away from a merit-based civil service system to one based on loyalty, as it could result in corruption and cronyism within the government.

Despite concerns from critics, Olinsky notes that there are still some institutionalists in the Senate who may push back against Trump’s agenda. However, with Republicans soon to have control of the Senate, it remains to be seen whether they will challenge Trump’s decisions. Olinsky believes that true resistance may only come once Americans start to feel the effects of a government stripped of its experts.

In conclusion, Trump’s hiring of Project 2025 contributors for his administration has raised questions about his true intentions and the direction of his presidency. Critics fear that the implementation of the blueprint’s policies could have serious consequences for the country and its citizens. It remains to be seen how Trump’s decisions will play out and whether there will be any significant pushback from those within the government.