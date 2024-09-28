Tragedy Strikes Kolkata: Durga Puja Festivities Overshadowed by Rape and Murder

Kolkata, India: Tapas Pal, a skilled idol maker from Kumartuli, a traditional potters’ hub in Kolkata, has been creating clay idols of various gods and goddesses for the past two decades. Normally, the two months leading up to Durga Puja would be a busy time for Pal, as he would be on a tight deadline to deliver the idols for the festival. However, this year is different. Pal shared with Al Jazeera that there have been fewer orders and scaled-down budgets due to the somber mood in the city following the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the government-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

The festival of Durga Puja holds significant cultural and economic importance in the state of West Bengal. It is a 10-day worship of the Hindu goddess Durga, celebrating her victory over evil. Artisans like Pal spend months crafting intricate idols of Durga, depicting her as a powerful woman riding a lion or tiger, armed with weapons to destroy evil. These idols are beautifully hand-painted, dressed in luxurious clothes, and adorned with jewelry before being displayed at pandals (temporary structures).

In the days leading up to Durga Puja, Kolkata comes to a standstill as schools and offices shut down, and people engage in pandal hopping, visiting various venues to offer prayers and enjoy festive offerings. Last year, the festival economy was estimated to be around 840 billion rupees ($10bn), showcasing the scale of the event’s impact on the local economy.

Unfortunately, this year’s festivities have been marred by the heinous crime that shook the city. The rape and murder of the young doctor have sparked widespread protests and a sense of mourning among the residents. The incident has not only affected the emotional well-being of the community but has also taken a toll on the livelihoods of hundreds of artisans and entrepreneurs who rely on the festival for their income.

### Impact on Artisans and Entrepreneurs

Artisan Tapas Pal expressed the devastating impact of the incident on his business, with orders being scaled back and budgets reduced significantly. Other artisans, like Subhendu Porel and Prabhakar Porel, echoed similar sentiments, noting a sharp decline in demand for their products and services related to the festival. The protests and subdued atmosphere have led to a significant drop in business and have left many in the industry struggling to make ends meet.

### Economic Fallout and State Support

The economic repercussions of the tragedy have extended beyond the artisan community, affecting local businesses, sponsors, and even the state grants provided to festival organizers. Several clubs have declined the state grants offered to them, limiting their spending capacities and impacting the overall scale of the festivities. The timing of the incident has disrupted the usual flow of preparations and transactions, leaving many stakeholders in a precarious financial situation.

### Tourism and Hospitality Sector

Durga Puja is not just a local affair but also attracts tourists from across India and abroad. However, this year has seen a drastic drop in inbound tourists, with businesses in the hospitality sector experiencing a significant decline in sales. Koushik Banerjee of Supreme Tours and Travels highlighted the challenges faced by the tourism industry, with a 50% decrease in tourist arrivals impacting their operations. The uncertainty surrounding the festival has cast a shadow over the hospitality sector, with businesses bracing for potential losses.

The impact of the tragedy has also been felt in Kolkata’s shopping zones, where a noticeable absence of customers has been observed. Maqsood Khan, the secretary of a local shop owners association, lamented the lack of buyers and the economic strain faced by traders in the market. The subdued mood and lack of enthusiasm for the festival have translated into poor sales and financial losses for businesses in the area.

### Looking Ahead

As Kolkata grapples with the aftermath of the tragic incident, the future of Durga Puja festivities remains uncertain. The emotional toll on the community, coupled with the economic challenges faced by various sectors, paints a bleak picture for this year’s celebrations. While efforts have been made to encourage a return to the festivities, the prevailing mood of mourning and protest continues to overshadow the spirit of the festival.

In conclusion, the impact of the recent events in Kolkata has been profound, affecting not only the cultural traditions of Durga Puja but also the economic livelihoods of many individuals and businesses. The resilience of the community in the face of adversity will be tested as they navigate through a challenging period leading up to the festival. As the city grapples with grief and uncertainty, the hope remains for healing and rebuilding, both emotionally and economically, in the aftermath of this tragedy.