India’s got a shiny new toy in the form of the Prachand combat helicopter, and they’re pretty excited about it. The Chinese, however, are not so impressed. According to a Chinese military magazine, the Z-10 attack helicopter from China would totally crush the Prachand in a battle. The Indian government recently gave the green light for the purchase of 156 Prachand helicopters for a whopping $7.3 billion. These helicopters are meant to be used in high-altitude operations, specifically in places like the Himalayan border with China and the Kashmir region with Pakistan.

The Prachand is India’s first attack helicopter that is made in-house by the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). It’s designed for all sorts of attack missions, from taking out tanks to supporting ground troops. The first batch of Prachand helicopters was introduced in 2022, and now India is gearing up for more deliveries between 2028 and 2033. These helicopters are equipped with all the fancy technology you can think of, like infrared sensors, night vision, and even an automatic flight control system. They also come with a French cannon and can carry a variety of missiles and rockets.

But hold up, the Chinese are not convinced that the Prachand is all that. They argue that their Z-10 attack helicopter is way superior, especially when it comes to protection, maneuverability, and firepower. The Z-10 has been deployed in Tibet and Xinjiang, facing India, and it’s got some serious upgrades, like a new radar system. So, it seems like the Prachand might have some tough competition ahead. Who will come out on top in the high-altitude battle of the helicopters? Only time will tell. But hey, at least India is trying to up their game in the air.