Florida Surpasses California in Political Influence as Trump Assumes Office

The rivalry between California and Florida reached a high mark in November 2023 when Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, faced off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Fox News over which state held a better model for the country. Thirteen months later, DeSantis has left the national stage after an aborted presidential run. But his state is winning the political war.

Trump’s Influence on Florida Politics

The nation under President-elect Donald Trump will look far more like Trump’s adopted home state of Florida, after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by painting her as an out-of-touch California liberal. Trump is stocking his Cabinet with Floridians, including Brian Ballard, a powerful Florida lobbyist and Republican fundraiser, whose firm employed Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi. Other high-level Floridians likely to be in Trump’s inner circle include Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for secretary of State, and Rep. Mike Waltz, his choice as national security advisor.

California’s Diminishing Clout

Two prominent people in Trump’s orbit with California ties, advisors Elon Musk and Stephen Miller, are sharp critics of the state’s policies, which they have pledged to help Trump reverse. Trump’s second term staffers are less likely to push back against his wishes. The Supreme Court has grown more deferential to Trump, who appointed three of its nine members. This has led to less pushback on Trump’s plans to reverse California’s policies on the environment, crime, homelessness, and education.

California Democrats’ Response

California Democrats are facing challenges in dealing with Trump’s policies. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer believes Trump will incite his own backlash by overreaching. Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta expects to battle the incoming administration over various issues. Despite losing to Trump in the state, California Democrats are gearing up to fight back against his policies. The state’s long-beleaguered Republicans are promising to work with Trump to dismantle Democratic-led projects and environmental regulations.

The Impact on Californians

California’s population has seen changes, with more residents leaving the state than arriving. The state is grappling with housing affordability issues, with Latinos, in particular, facing economic challenges due to high living costs. California is losing residents to other states, with Florida seeing a significant population gain. Republicans in California are looking to align with Trump to push back against the state’s policies.

In an interview with a Bakersfield Republican, Rep. Vince Fong, praised Florida as a better model for business, regulation, environmental policy, and housing costs. Fong accused Newsom of waging a war with Florida and the Trump administration for personal gain. Newsom’s office highlighted the state’s economic achievements and efforts to expand economic opportunities.

As California’s political landscape evolves under Trump’s influence, the state finds itself at a crossroads, facing challenges and opportunities in the years ahead.