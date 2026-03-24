During the first day of training camp, Head Coach John Harbaugh expressed his vision for Lamar Jackson, hoping he will go down in history as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Jackson, on the other hand, remains focused on his immediate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl each season.

Despite being only 27 years old, Jackson has faced criticism for not yet reaching the Super Bowl. In the 2023 season, he achieved career bests in completion percentage and passing yards. With Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken on board, Jackson has shown potential for growth and improvement. Many believe he has not reached his full potential, especially considering his young age compared to other great quarterbacks who won their first Super Bowl at an older age.

Jackson understands the importance of patience in achieving his goal. He acknowledges the challenge of winning a Super Bowl, especially with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs dominating the league. The Ravens will face the Chiefs early in the regular season, providing an opportunity for Jackson to test his skills against top competition.

Returning from illness, Jackson brought a new level of intensity to training camp. He thrives on competition and believes that challenging his teammates, especially the defense, makes the team stronger. Jackson’s competitive spirit and desire to win are evident in his interactions with his teammates.

Despite already achieving significant milestones in his career, such as winning two MVP awards and the Heisman Trophy, Jackson remains focused on his ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl to Baltimore. Since the day he was drafted, Jackson has been determined to be a champion in the NFL. He aims to be remembered as a champion above all else, prioritizing team success over individual accolades.

As Jackson continues to grow and develop as a quarterback, his dedication to winning the Super Bowl remains unwavering. With the support of his coach, teammates, and fans, Jackson is determined to leave a lasting legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.