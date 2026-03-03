A tragic plane crash occurred in southeastern Brazil, resulting in the loss of all 61 passengers on board. The passenger plane was carrying four crew members and 57 passengers when it crashed in a residential area outside São Paulo. Unfortunately, there were no survivors of the crash.

The flight took off earlier in the day and was expected to arrive at São Paulo’s international airport in less than two hours. However, around 1:20 p.m., the plane was seen spiraling and descending rapidly from the sky. Disturbing videos circulating on social media captured the terrifying moment of the fall.

According to reports from Flightradar, a global flight tracker, the plane plummeted more than 13,000 feet in just two minutes. First responders, including firefighters, local police, and civil protection forces, rushed to the scene but tragically confirmed that there were no survivors. The impact caused the plane to burst into flames upon crashing in the residential area.

The aircraft was operated by Voepass Airlines, and the company stated that there were no apparent issues with the plane prior to takeoff. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed the incident at a public event, announcing the devastating news of the crash and calling for a moment of silence in honor of the lives lost.

Authorities and the airline company have launched investigations to determine the cause of the crash, as it remains unknown at this time. Local reports suggest that a pilot in the vicinity had reported ice formation at high altitudes, raising concerns about potential weather-related factors contributing to the tragic accident.

The community is mourning the loss of all 61 individuals aboard the ill-fated flight, and the investigation into the crash will hopefully provide answers to the questions surrounding this devastating event. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.