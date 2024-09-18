Israel’s History of Targeting Hezbollah: The Recent Pager Explosions

Israel and its intelligence agency Mossad have been accused of orchestrating a series of explosions involving thousands of pagers that resulted in casualties among civilians and Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon. The attacks, which took place on Tuesday, targeted radio communication devices that Hezbollah had switched to in order to avoid mobile phone hacking. The explosions claimed the lives of nine individuals, including an eight-year-old girl, and left nearly 3,000 people injured, including the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

Accusations point to Mossad and the Israeli army working together to plant explosives in the devices, with reports from Israeli and Western media outlets supporting these claims. Despite these allegations, Israeli authorities have remained silent on the matter, with rumors circulating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed everyone not to speak on the issue. The explosions not only caused significant casualties but also exposed many Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, providing Israeli operatives with opportunities to gather valuable intelligence.

The recent attacks, labeled as “mass murder” by Iran, have shed light on Israel’s history of carrying out assassinations and sabotage operations for decades. These operations have targeted various individuals and groups deemed as threats to Israel’s security, using innovative and sometimes unconventional methods to eliminate their enemies.

Innovations in Assassinations:

Israel has employed a range of tactics to eliminate its opponents, often resorting to unconventional means to achieve its objectives. One such instance occurred on July 31, when Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr were assassinated within hours of each other in Tehran and Beirut, respectively. The attacks further complicated efforts for a Gaza ceasefire, highlighting the strategic significance of these targeted killings.

The assassination of Shukr, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), resulted in the deaths of two children and a woman in a densely populated area in Beirut’s suburbs. On the other hand, Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in Tehran, with speculation surrounding the exact weapon and range used in the attack. While some sources suggest a compact, guided anti-fortification missile was deployed, others claim a bomb was planted in advance to carry out the assassination.

Israel’s operations have not been limited to physical attacks, as evidenced by the use of cyberwarfare to disrupt and sabotage enemy targets. The infamous Stuxnet virus, developed jointly by Israel and the United States, targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, dealing a significant blow to the Iranian nuclear program in 2010. Israel has also conducted cyberattacks on various civilian infrastructure in Iran, including disrupting services at fuel stations and targeting banks, ports, railway systems, and airports.

Israel’s Targeted Killings in Lebanon and Syria:

Israel has a long history of targeting opponents in neighboring countries, particularly Lebanon and Syria, under the guise of countering Iranian interests. Leveraging its air superiority, Israel has conducted numerous operations using fighter jets and armed drones to eliminate senior Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese military and political figures. These targeted killings have been a cornerstone of Israel’s strategy in the region, aimed at weakening its adversaries and maintaining its regional dominance.

One of the most high-profile attacks on Syria occurred in early April, when Israeli missiles destroyed a consular building of the Iranian mission in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals, including two top IRGC generals. In retaliation, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, prompting a swift response from Israel, which deployed quadcopters from inside Iran to target a military base in central Isfahan. The back-and-forth escalation between Israel and Iran underscores the volatile nature of the regional dynamics and the strategic importance of targeted killings in shaping the regional landscape.

Failures and Consequences:

Despite Israel’s success in carrying out targeted killings, there have been instances where its operations have failed to achieve their intended objectives. One such failure occurred during an attempt to assassinate Ali Hassan Salameh, a key figure believed to be behind the Munich Olympics massacre, when Mossad operatives mistakenly targeted a Moroccan waiter in Norway. The incident resulted in the conviction of six Mossad operatives by Norwegian authorities, highlighting the risks and challenges associated with covert operations.

In another failed operation, Israeli agents posing as Canadian tourists attempted to assassinate Hamas politburo chief Khaled Meshaal by spraying him with poison in Jordan. The botched assassination attempt led to a diplomatic crisis, with Jordan threatening to sever its security agreements with Israel unless an antidote was provided to save Meshaal’s life. The incident underscored the complexities and consequences of targeted killings, highlighting the potential backlash and repercussions of such operations.

Conclusion:

Israel’s history of targeting Hezbollah and other adversaries through assassinations and sabotage operations reflects its strategic calculus and relentless pursuit of national security objectives. The recent pager explosions in Lebanon, attributed to Israel and Mossad, underscore the lengths to which Israel is willing to go to eliminate threats and gather intelligence on its enemies. While Israel’s actions have been met with condemnation and accusations of “mass murder” by Iran, they also highlight the complex dynamics of regional conflict and the high stakes involved in covert operations.

As Israel continues to employ innovative tactics and unconventional methods to target its adversaries, the implications of its actions reverberate across the region, shaping the geopolitical landscape and fueling tensions among rival factions. The history of Israel’s targeted killings serves as a grim reminder of the enduring legacy of violence and conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the challenges of achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.