The U.S. women’s basketball team showed their dominance in the semifinal game against Australia, securing a spot in the gold medal match. Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Copper Kahleah all contributed with double-digit scores in the 85-64 victory at Bercy Arena. The team, aiming for their eighth consecutive gold medal, will face either France or Belgium in the final on Sunday.

Despite Australia briefly closing the gap in the second quarter, the Americans quickly regained control and extended their lead. They capitalized on turnovers and led by as much as 30 points during the game. The motivation to perform well early on came from watching the U.S. men’s team rally for a win the night before. A’ja Wilson emphasized the importance of controlling their own destiny, while Breanna Stewart expressed a strong desire to avoid a similar situation by taking care of business from the start.

The U.S. women’s team has now achieved an impressive 60-game winning streak in Olympic competition, a record that dates back to their bronze finish in 1992. Stewart, reflecting on the streak, acknowledged the legacy and hard work of those who came before her to establish the team’s success in USA Basketball.

The upcoming gold medal match will be a test of the team’s skill and determination as they look to continue their winning tradition. With a legacy of excellence behind them, the U.S. women’s basketball team is poised to make history once again on the Olympic stage.