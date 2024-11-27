In preparation for the possibility of another Trump presidency, Los Angeles County supervisors have decided to allocate millions in funding to provide support for immigrants and transgender residents who may be targeted by the incoming administration. The county’s governing board, known for its deep-blue political leanings, passed several motions on Tuesday to resist the anti-transgender rhetoric and mass deportation plans of the new administration.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell expressed her concerns about the future policies of the new administration and emphasized the need for proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities. Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn proposed a motion to allocate $5.5 million for legal services for immigrants and to establish a county task force dedicated to federal immigration policy. The motion also includes plans for an educational campaign to inform immigrants about their legal rights.

With approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants living in L.A. County, the need for legal support and protection is evident. USC’s Equity Research Institute reported that about 1 in 12 county residents are immigrants without legal status. Despite some reservations expressed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger about the current immigration crisis under the Biden administration, the majority of the board members supported the motion to provide funding for immigrant legal services.

In addition to the support for immigrants, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath introduced a motion that unanimously passed, allocating $7 million over two years to create a pilot program supporting organizations serving transgender individuals in L.A. County. This initiative, long advocated for by groups like the TransLatin@ Coalition, aims to provide essential services to the transgender, gender-expansive, and intersex community.

The proposed pilot program includes funding for organizations led by transgender individuals, an outside administrator to process grant applications, and support for training and capacity-building within recipient organizations. Advocates for transgender rights gathered outside the county building to show their support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of empowering the transgender community and providing equal access to resources.

As President-elect Trump has made controversial statements regarding gender identity and access to healthcare for transgender individuals, the need for local support and resources becomes even more critical. Supervisor Horvath highlighted the importance of taking concrete actions to support the LGBTQ+ community and ensure their well-being and prosperity.

While some concerns were raised about the funding allocation process and the potential need for higher financial support, the majority of the board members agreed on the necessity of providing assistance to immigrant and transgender communities. The pilot program aims to address the specific needs of these marginalized groups and promote inclusivity and equality within L.A. County.

Overall, the decisions made by the county supervisors reflect a commitment to upholding the values of diversity, inclusivity, and social justice, especially in the face of potential policy changes at the federal level. By investing in legal services for immigrants and supporting organizations serving transgender individuals, L.A. County demonstrates its dedication to protecting and empowering vulnerable communities within its jurisdiction.