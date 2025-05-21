us-china-trade-talks-begin-as-tensions-linger

Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu had a “candid and in-depth” discussion with recently arrived US ambassador to China David Perdue on Tuesday as trade tensions persisted. This marked the US envoy’s first meeting with a senior Chinese official since assuming his post in Beijing last week. The two sides had a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views on China-US relations and important issues of mutual concern, according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

“China views and handles China-US relations in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and firmly safeguards its sovereignty, security, and development interests,” Ma was quoted as saying in the statement. “We hope that the US will meet China halfway to jointly promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations.” The meeting took place after a high-stakes agreement between Beijing and Washington in Geneva earlier this month to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other for 90 days. The unexpected truce came after rounds of tit-for-tat levies between the two nations sparked by Trump’s launch of a global tariff war on April 2.

The dialogue between Vice-Minister Ma and Ambassador Perdue comes at a critical juncture in China-US relations, with tensions running high due to ongoing trade disputes. The meeting served as an opportunity for both sides to express their views on key issues of mutual concern, highlighting the importance of open communication and cooperation between the two nations. The commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation outlined by President Xi Jinping underscores China’s approach to handling bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for collaboration and understanding in addressing shared challenges. The recent agreement in Geneva to reduce tariffs demonstrates a willingness on both sides to work towards a more stable and sustainable relationship, paving the way for future negotiations and potential resolutions to trade conflicts.

As the US and China navigate the complex terrain of international trade, the discussions between Vice-Minister Ma and Ambassador Perdue offer a glimpse into the ongoing efforts to find common ground and build stronger ties. The meeting serves as a reminder of the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving differences and promoting cooperation between nations. Despite the challenges and disagreements that may arise, the shared goal of promoting stability and development in China-US relations remains a priority for both countries. By engaging in candid and in-depth discussions, both parties can work towards finding mutually beneficial solutions and fostering a more positive and constructive relationship moving forward.