Beyoncé is set to make an appearance at a rally for Kamala Harris this Friday in Houston. This collaboration between the superstar singer and the Democratic nominee is part of a trend where A-list musicians are showing their support on the campaign trail. Beyoncé, a Houston native, has a massive fan base, especially among Black people and young voters, who are crucial demographics in the upcoming election.

Although Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, her song “Freedom” is often played at Harris events, and she has given permission for the campaign to use it. This rally is also expected to feature country singer Willie Nelson, with a focus on reproductive rights and the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion access.

As the 2024 election draws near, Harris has been teaming up with various musicians to urge voters to cast their ballots early. Former President Obama will join her in Georgia for their first joint campaign appearance, with Bruce Springsteen scheduled to perform. Other artists who have shown their support for Harris include Usher and Lizzo.

The involvement of these influential musicians highlights the importance of engaging with voters through popular culture. By leveraging the star power of Beyoncé and others, the Harris campaign aims to energize supporters and drive turnout for the upcoming election. This emphasis on early voting and mobilizing key demographics could have a significant impact on the outcome in November.