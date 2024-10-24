Retired Marine General John Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, has expressed serious concerns about Trump’s leadership style and character. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Kelly warned that if Trump were to be re-elected, he would govern like a dictator, lack empathy, and disregard the U.S. Constitution.

Kelly pointed out that Trump has made admiring comments about dictators and authoritarian leaders, including praising Adolf Hitler for “doing some good things.” This is deeply troubling, especially considering Trump’s suggestion of using the military against domestic foes and his desire for “German generals” who would be loyal to him personally.

Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on Kelly’s remarks, stating that they provide further evidence of Trump’s unstable behavior and his desire for a military that would serve as a personal militia loyal only to him. Harris emphasized the danger of Trump’s rhetoric and his disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution.

In addition, Kelly confirmed reports that Trump had referred to fallen soldiers as “losers and suckers” and had shown disdain for physically disabled veterans. These revelations shed light on Trump’s lack of respect for those who have served and sacrificed for the country.

Kelly, who served in the Marines for 46 years, retired in 2016 and went on to work in the Trump administration as Homeland Security secretary and then White House chief of staff. Despite his agreement with some of Trump’s policies, Kelly believes that it is crucial to have the right person in high office to avoid dangerous consequences.

Throughout his time in the Trump administration, Kelly was involved in controversial policies such as the separation of migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. While he acknowledged the importance of certain policies, Kelly’s concerns about Trump’s leadership style and character highlight the need for strong and ethical leadership in government.

It is essential to pay attention to the warnings raised by individuals like John Kelly, who have firsthand experience working with Trump and have witnessed his behavior up close. These insights can help voters make informed decisions and prioritize qualities such as empathy, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding democratic values in their leaders. It is crucial to consider these factors when evaluating candidates for high office and to prioritize the well-being of the country and its citizens.