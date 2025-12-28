Since October of last year, the situation in Gaza has been dire, with 90 percent of the population forced to evacuate from their homes. The ongoing conflict with Israel has turned Gaza into a place where families are constantly on the move, seeking safety in so-called “safe zones” that are not immune to bombings.

The urgency of the situation is evident as leaflets continue to fall from the sky, instructing Palestinians to evacuate. This has only added to the mass suffering of Palestinian families, many of whom have already been displaced multiple times.

During these challenging times, it is crucial to hear from individuals who are on the ground, witnessing the impact of these evacuations firsthand. Ahmed Kouta, a nurse, can provide valuable insights into the healthcare challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza. Additionally, Hanna Alshaikh, a Palestinian history researcher, can shed light on the historical context of the conflict and its implications for the current crisis.

It is important to understand the human toll of these evacuations and displacements, as well as the long-term consequences for the people of Gaza. The international community must come together to support those affected and work towards a sustainable solution that ensures the safety and well-being of all individuals in the region.